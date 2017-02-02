Editor:

I would like to thank Peri Escarda for her article, "I Remain Unbroken," in the Jan. 26 Journal. It read like a short story that was so heartwarming, it had me laughing and crying at the same time! It was a beautiful example of how so many of us are struggling right now, but at the same time, taking this opportunity to realize how strong we really are. Her commitment to her family and to the greater good is truly inspirational.

Amy Lennox, Eureka

Editor:

I've read a lot of coverage of the Women's March, but Peri Escarda's article, "I Remain Unbroken," was by far the best. Thank you, Peri, for sharing your story. I feel inspired to call my mom ... and to keep marching.

Nancy Starck, Arcata