In the Loop 

For ladies or gents who fancy a good old-fashioned stitch n' bitch, our local knitting shops are amply stocked to keep your hands busy. Whether you're new to handicrafts or looking for guidance, Humboldt's yarn shops are ready to help you get started.





Yarn

A good first stop on your knitting shop scavenger hunt is the brightly colored haven in Henderson Center, Yarn. Helping customers find the perfect project to knit or crochet for eight years, Yarn is all about keeping knitting fun and whimsical. In addition to carrying a wide variety of yarns from favorite producers, Yarn sells its own pattern line, Sweet Shop Patterns. If not a yarn addict yet, consider taking one the four-week Learn to Knit classes where all the basics to getting started are covered.

518 Russ St., Eureka, California

(707) 443-9276



Monday - Saturday | 10:30 am - 5:30 pm



North Coast Knittery

Popping down to Old Town, don't miss The North Coast Knittery, a stately shop that's been a fixture in Eureka since 2008. The Knittery has a wide variety of supplies in addition to beautiful locally made hats, scarves and sweaters, and local yarns. A unique gathering place, the Knittery hosts a Sip & Knit every Thursday night at 6 pm. Patrons are invited to bring food and beverages to share and enjoy each other's company while working on projects collectively.

407 Second St., Old Town Eureka

442-YARN (9276)



Mon-Wed, Fri & Sat | 10 am - 5 pm

Thursday | 10 am - 8:30 pm

Sunday | 12 pm - 4 pm





Foggy Bottoms Yarns

Expect a warm welcome — and a roaring fire in the winter — at Foggy Bottoms Yarns. Jackie Ramirez, who's owned the shop for two decades, keeps an empty chair by her own for anybody who needs a little help. She also gives one-on-one lessons if you're looking to hone your skills. Along with yarns, the shop is stocked with supplies for all sorts of thread-centric arts, including embroidery, cross stitch, tatting and needlepoint. Don't miss the wooden yarn holders her son makes by hand from maple and mahogany.

350 Main St., Ferndale, CA

(707) 786-9188

Monday, Wednesday - Saturday | 12 pm - 5 pm

Sunday | 12 pm - 4 pm