Holiday Arts! Arcata 

Arts! Arcata is Arcata Main Street's monthly celebration of visual and performing arts, held at locations in Arcata. Visit www.facebook.com/artsarcata for more information or call 822-4500.

Downtown Arcata will be aglow with holiday sights, sounds, and good cheer for Arts Arcata!. Arcata Main Street is providing free horse-drawn carriage rides around the plaza. Community Caroling Downtown led by members of the Arcata Interfaith Gospel Choir. Store Window Contest – vote for your favorite window.ARCATA ARTISANS 883 H St. "Annual Group Exhibit," local artists, various media. Wine pour benefits the Breast and GYN Health Project.

ARCATA EXCHANGE 813 H St. Art and music by the students of Pacific Union School. Wine pour benefits Arcata House Partnership.

BELLE STARR 824 H St. Christina Anastasia. Music by The Attics. Wine pours benefits Planned Parenthood Northern California.

CLOCKWORKS 924 Ninth St. Ukulele with vocals and henna art by Helaina; Lindsey Rose Cruz, jewelry; Watershed Teas, loose leaf tea tasting and ceramics.

FATBÖL CLOTHING 1063 H St. Hip Hop Cypher. Open Mic. Resident Turntablist DJM and Resident Hiphop MC Nac One.

FIRE ARTS CENTER 520 South G St. Pottery and glass sale. Planters, vases, bowls, platters, mugs, jewelry and more.

FOLIE DOUCE 1551 G St. Karen Berman, watercolors.

FOODWISE KITCHEN 971 Eighth St. "Still Life and Clean Treats," Antoinette Magyer and Bea Stanley, oil and acrylic paintings. Raw/vegan cheesecake samples.

GARDEN GATE 905 H St. "New Works," Allison Curtis, paintings. Music by the Compost Mountain Boys. Wine pour benefits the Friends of the Library.

HOT KNOTS 898 G St. Marisa Kieselhorst and Joyce Jonte, watercolor painting.

JACOBY'S STOREHOUSE MEZZANINE GALLERY 791 Eighth St. "Driven to Abstraction, A Chronological Journey," Jay Brown, works on paper.

MOONRISE HERBS 826 G St. ""Psychedelic Landscapes," Jess Aldeghi, Prismacolor marker on watercolor paper. Healing Arts Practitioner Carole Wolfe will be offering intuitive readings. Wine pour benefits Friends of the Dunes.

NORTHTOWN BOOKS 957 H St. Talk and book signing by author Bill Ayers, Demand the Impossible!: A Radical Manifesto.

OM SHALA YOGA 858 10th St. Augustus Clark, acrylics. Free chair massage and snacks.

PACIFIC OUTFITTERS 737 G St. "Landscapes and Abstracts," Tim Haywood; Fennel Blythe, framed photo canvas prints. Abstracts are a combination of ink, salt and water on canvas.

PASTALUEGO 791 Eighth St. Flor D' Luna boutique wines and artisan pizzas.

PLAZA 808 G St. "Into the Clouds," Carol Andersen, mixed media. Wine pour benefits the Friends of the Dunes.

PLAZA GRILL 791 Eighth St. "Fifteen Years of Stubbornness," Jay Brown, mixed media.

REDWOOD CURTAIN BREWING CO. 550 South G St. "One Fish. One Bird. One Second," Greg Smith, photography.

REDWOOD YOGURT 1573 G St. "Group Showcase," Arcata Arts Institute. Visual representations of students' response to the question, "Why do you do what you do?" Created through a variety of mediums, primarily watercolor, and photography. AAI Music will be performing in small ensembles, and they will also be featuring short animations created by the students over the summer while attending California State Summer School for the Arts.

ROCKING HORSE 791 Eighth St. #12 "Holiday Art" from Fuente Nueva Charter School.

SANCTUARY 1301 J St. "Ceramics Showcase," Ben Belknap, Conrad Calimpong, Rory Cullifer, Joel Diepenbroch, Mikael Kirkman, Solomon Lowenstein, Meredith Smith and Natalie Williams, ceramics, "Neighborhood Collection," the art collections of the Sanctuary's closest neighbors.

UPSTAIRS GALLERY 1063 G St. Umpqua Bank. "Holiday Group Show."

ZEN 1091 H St. Trunk show featuring Sexi Seaweed Jewelry. Mocktails inspired by The Wild Apothecary.