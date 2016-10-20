Hit the Books 

The 50-year-old independent institution of Northtown Books (957 H St., Arcata, 822-2834), with its flier-filled window, is the oldest bookstore in the county. Along with a curated selection of fiction, nonfiction, children's books, guides and magazines, the shop has a section dedicated to Humboldt history and culture. Peek at those fliers and you just might catch a reading and/or signing by a visiting or local author. And if you've got questions, you can always ask voracious reader and softspoken owner Dante DiGenova, who gave us this list of Humboldt-centric favorites. Pro tip: If it's a gift, head to the right of the counter to wrap your purchase in quirky-cool paper for free.

