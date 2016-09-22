September 22, 2016 Arts + Scene » Poetry

Pin It
Share

Hit Man 

By

When you shouted you were a hit man
and lunged across the sidewalk at Sam's forehead
with your third finger stretched like a weapon
under the battered green siding of the old Eureka Inn
I thought
please, world,
let him be delusional.

You were, I think.
No deaths nor impact accrued.
Your laughter a deflection
as sure as the shield of our affluence.
And we all stumbled away
you to that private adventure of supernatural swashbuckling
perhaps at others' expense in mirthful dark alleys
we to dinner
and the small sounds of bland eating
under this cloudy encounter
with the unhinged.

I will hold all of my many questions.
Another evening, I assume, your greeting will be mundane.
Tonight, you quickened our pulses
and stretched long the ache of remembrance that says
we are all uncertain kin.
I am sorry I had nothing to offer you but our escape.
Next time I will fervently hope for yours too
though I failed to catch
and keep
a long look
at your face.


More Poetry »

  • Pin It

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Brenna Silbory

Latest in Poetry

Readers also liked…

week by week

In Print This Week: Sep 22, 2016 vol XXVII issue 38
Service Call

Digital Edition

guides

© 2016 The North Coast Journal Weekly

Website powered by Foundation

humboldt