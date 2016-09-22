When you shouted you were a hit man

and lunged across the sidewalk at Sam's forehead

with your third finger stretched like a weapon

under the battered green siding of the old Eureka Inn

I thought

please, world,

let him be delusional.



You were, I think.

No deaths nor impact accrued.

Your laughter a deflection

as sure as the shield of our affluence.

And we all stumbled away

you to that private adventure of supernatural swashbuckling

perhaps at others' expense in mirthful dark alleys

we to dinner

and the small sounds of bland eating

under this cloudy encounter

with the unhinged.



I will hold all of my many questions.

Another evening, I assume, your greeting will be mundane.

Tonight, you quickened our pulses

and stretched long the ache of remembrance that says

we are all uncertain kin.

I am sorry I had nothing to offer you but our escape.

Next time I will fervently hope for yours too

though I failed to catch

and keep

a long look

at your face.

