Satisfactions of silence, rocking

to and fro in changeless heat.

These are the dog days, but without dogs —

smooth leaves shrivel and scallop,

enduring the brilliance beyond chlorophyll,

green more out of inertia than natural force.

I rock with the rhythms of breathing,

chestfuls of heat that will not wane,

even if nothing drives this body's furnace,

but something in the swaying calls up a glimmer,

the lips flicker, the eyes crinkle

with the child's playground sense of to and fro.

Yes, these are the last full-out baking

purges of the spring steams uprising

like so many departing souls. But we're still here!

Flesh endures, though slowed to a crawl,

while the mists gather in the upper reaches,

to re-condense, to return, to fall.