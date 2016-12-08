Hamilton and Kennedy 

Editor:

Now that people have either seen or heard about the play Hamilton, they're deemed instant experts — they now know everything that matters about American history. Perhaps these same experts should look into the 1960 election when JFK won by the narrowest of margins. Later, stories surfaced that his father, Joe Kennedy, had bought votes in several states, especially West Virginia.

There were no demonstrations in the streets or vituperation in the press following the election. The political pendulum swings back and forth. It's only because people know so little about history that they have these knee-jerk reactions.

Susan Dodd, Eureka