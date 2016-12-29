Grows and Flows 

Editor:

On Dec. 8, NCJ ran an advertisement for Wonderland Nursery featuring a map of Humboldt County with a green spot marking each known marijuana grow with commercial cannabis registrations or applications submitted. On the same map are barely visible blue squiggly lines indicating creeks and streams. Sit down with a black pen and trace over all the blue streams. When you are finished you will have a web of water usage you have never seen before.

The grows have been historically lackadaisical about their husbandry of the watershed. If we think legalization is going to cure this problem, we don't know much about human nature. Someone had better be paying better attention to this interface between man and earth than has been past practice. It is the impact point subject to cause the most serious long term physical damage.

Larry Strattner, Cutten