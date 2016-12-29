December 29, 2016 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

Pin It
Share

Grows and Flows 

Editor:

On Dec. 8, NCJ ran an advertisement for Wonderland Nursery featuring a map of Humboldt County with a green spot marking each known marijuana grow with commercial cannabis registrations or applications submitted. On the same map are barely visible blue squiggly lines indicating creeks and streams. Sit down with a black pen and trace over all the blue streams. When you are finished you will have a web of water usage you have never seen before.

The grows have been historically lackadaisical about their husbandry of the watershed. If we think legalization is going to cure this problem, we don't know much about human nature. Someone had better be paying better attention to this interface between man and earth than has been past practice. It is the impact point subject to cause the most serious long term physical damage.

Larry Strattner, Cutten

More Mailbox »

  • Pin It

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Mailbox

Readers also liked…

week by week

In Print This Week: Dec 29, 2016 vol XXVII issue 52
Top 10 Stories of 2016

guides

© 2016 The North Coast Journal Weekly

Website powered by Foundation

humboldt