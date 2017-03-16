March 16, 2017 Arts + Scene » Poetry

Goodbye, Java 

One last meal: egg over easy, with chicken, on kibble.
(No need for the meds now.)
One last walk: just down the block,
with stops for sniffing, on deeply arthritic legs.
One last petting: surrounded by four lovers
inhaling the scent of fur mixed with tears.
Last remembrances of her glory days:
Swimmer of alpine lakes
(Would be) mass murderer of gophers
Chaser of rare snowflakes.
So many more ...

With the vet's arrival she growled
But relaxed with our soothing
and the vet's sedative,
Soon snoring, eyes open, with a rhythm we'd known for 12 years.

Then she was gone.

Patrick Carr

