March 30, 2017 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

Goodbye, and Thanks 

Editor:

As president of the Eureka Heritage Society, I can say that we were honored on Feb. 4 to hold our annual meeting at Roy's Club ("Last Night at Roy's," Feb. 23). As a part of the meeting, members of the Fanucchi family — Evo, Ida and Catherine — shared some of their family stories and the history of the building the restaurant has occupied for generations. Everyone in attendance was delighted to hear the stories of the Fanucchis and other Italian families who lived in Old Town.

The program was a wonderful example of the integration of the history of a building and neighborhood with the history of a family. To honor this, the Eureka Heritage Society and Eureka Main Street Historic Plaque Program will present a plaque for the building as a token of Eureka's appreciation to the family.

Mary Ann McCulloch, Eureka

