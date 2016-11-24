Good Things Coming 

Editor:

Judy Hodgson shows considerably less grace in her column ("Didn't See That Coming," Nov. 10) than either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton post election. In so doing, she amply demonstrates the media bias often discussed during the presidential race.

Here's one good thing that can possibly come out of this election: new policies and tax changes that prevent jobs and corporate capital from leaving this country.

— Susan Dodd, Eureka

Correction

"A Warm Fall" in the Nov. 17 issue ran with an incorrect byline. The author and maker of marvelous hot chocolate is Nora Mounce. The Journal regrets the error.