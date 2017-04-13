April 13, 2017 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Share

Gone to Potter 

Editor:

Your feature about the potters, Shannon and David, is a fine story ("Containment Strategy," March 30). I was leafing through a copy of the Journal while having lunch in Arcata, looking for a crossword puzzle.

The photo of the lidded jar caught my attention, as a former '60s potter, and I read your review of the show. I still have a wood fired kiln and a clay deposit on my place in the Mendo hills so I was especially "fired up" by your description of David's work. Gabrielle Gopinath should be writing for the New York Times. Thanks for promoting hand-made ceramic art and craft.

Bob Burnett, Eureka

More Mailbox »

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Mailbox

Readers also liked…

week by week

In Print This Week: Apr 13, 2017 vol XXVIII issue 15
Banned

Digital Edition

guides

© 2017 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation

humboldt