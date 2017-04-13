Gone to Potter 

Editor:

Your feature about the potters, Shannon and David, is a fine story ("Containment Strategy," March 30). I was leafing through a copy of the Journal while having lunch in Arcata, looking for a crossword puzzle.

The photo of the lidded jar caught my attention, as a former '60s potter, and I read your review of the show. I still have a wood fired kiln and a clay deposit on my place in the Mendo hills so I was especially "fired up" by your description of David's work. Gabrielle Gopinath should be writing for the New York Times. Thanks for promoting hand-made ceramic art and craft.

Bob Burnett, Eureka