Ghost Bridge 

Though Halloween has come and gone

the bridge still sports its ghostly sheets,

in place for months now, its four spans

still bearing traffic, still standing guard

over the Caltrans skiff beached nearby.

Come and gone as well are the sunny days

for bridge-painting, but the mystery shroud

(our local Turin) still ripples in sea-winds,

moaning, scouring its piers, and those

of the ghost-trestle just Bayward, bearing

neither trains nor trails over the Slough.

Graffiti flakes, creosote flow like ectoplasm

into the tidally flushed sump, and we wonder

what is to be unveiled? Surely no workaday

truss of steel, but a frescoed marvel,

our own Golden Gate, if a little green

at the gills.