November 04, 2016
From the Camps to the Courthouse
Images taken by Mark McKenna the night before, and day of the eviction of 30 homeless people from a designated sleeping area near the Wharfinger Building.
By Linda Stansberry and Mark McKenna | 23 Images
Mark McKenna
"Crow" attempts to light a lantern so he and his friends can pack the night before the eviction.
Mark McKenna
Crow, 29, said he has been homeless since he left a state institution at age 17.
Mark McKenna
Bean hugs his dog "Leroy." He says Leroy helps him with suicidal thoughts.
Mark McKenna
Bean and Leroy, the night before the eviction.
Mark McKenna
Trina "Mama Bird" says she found a family in the Eureka camps.
Mark McKenna
Lizzy Corpany looks for items of value amid the debris at the camp.
Mark McKenna
Robert "Bud" Cochrane secures his possessions to a stroller with a piece of rope.
Mark McKenna
Ollie and Mr. "Hammy" Hamington. Dogs present a barrier to access to services for many people who will not leave them behind to seek shelter.
Mark McKenna
Juanita Nelson pets her dog Ollie outside the gates of the temporary homeless camp. Nelson says she has been homeless for 10 years.
Mark McKenna
Bean looked for anything worth saving in the debris inside the camp.
Mark McKenna
Bean carried a basket with camping equipment out of the camp.
Mark McKenna
Bean said he used a car battery and an inverter to get electricity for things that needed power.
Mark McKenna
Capt. Steve Watson on the morning of the eviction.
Mark McKenna
The process went on long after the 9:30 deadline as those camping in the lot struggled to sort through the trash and mud.
Mark McKenna
On the morning of the eviction, Trina couldn't find anyone to help her move her things.
Mark McKenna
Rez Dog searches through debris for anything of value before leaving the camp.
Mark McKenna
A bike staked with bike frames leans against a fence near the temporary homeless camp in Eureka.
Mark McKenna
David Morris came to Eureka four years ago and said he worked for a work for trucking in Santa Rosa before taking a leave of absence to come up here and help out a friend. He was hoping to return to work soon for the same company.
Mark McKenna
David Morris stacking bike parts.
Mark McKenna
With the temporary sleeping area program ending, those forced to leave may face tickets for violating the city's municipal code. Cochrane said he has already amassed numerous tickets for camping and for “flying a sign” since the city began enforcing an anti-panhandling ordinance. He said he’s not sure where he will go tonight. He was wearing what he called his “court clothes,” but they had been streaked with mud.
Mark McKenna
“These are nasty living conditions,” said Robert Cochrane, adding that he had a sore on his face he was worried about being infected.
Mark McKenna
Scott Dean pens a protest sign.
Mark McKenna
Emma Nation, left, said she is currently fighting an eviction. Nation said she was served in March. She joined a handful of people at the Humboldt County Courthouse Thursday to show solidarity with the homeless community.
Mark McKenna
