First Saturday Night Arts Alive! 

Presented by Eureka Main Street. Opening receptions for artists, exhibits and performances are held the first Saturday of each month, 6-9 p.m. For more information, phone Eureka Main Street at 442-9054 or go to www.eurekamainstreet.org

A TASTE OF BIM 613 Third St. Featuring art by Susan S.

ADORNI CENTER 1011 Waterfront Drive Barbara Saul, paintings.

ALIROSE 229 F St. Susan Strope, paintings. Music by DJ Laura.

BACK ROOM GALLERY 525 Second St. "Abstracts in the Back Room", Reuben T. Mayes, paintings. Live painting with Reuben.

BELLA BASKETS 311 E St. Chelcie Startk, artwork.

BELLE STARR 405 Second St. Wine pour by North Coast Open Studios.

BLACKLIGHTNING MOTORCYCLE CAFE 440 F St. Music by Lisa Cleary.

BLUE OX BOUTIQUE 325 Second St. Augustus Clark, paintings.

BOOKLEGGER 402 Second St. Tammy Durston, book signing of Northern California's Lost Coast.

C STREET STUDIOS & HALL GALLERY 208 C St. The usual suspects plus Mark "Tree" Allen, wooden art.

CAFÉ NOONER 409 Opera Alley Rick Vance, photography. Music by John Myers and Jim Silva.

CHAPALA CAFE 201 Second St. Kylan Luken, photography.

CHERI BLACKERBY GALLERY and THE STUDIO 272 C St . "Land and Spirit," artists from The Studio.

CLARKE HISTORICAL MUSEUM 240 E St. "Humboldt County Remembers the 1960s," with special highlights being music and ladies' fashion. The Veterans Corner includes an informative display about the Vietnam War and the locals who served. The Community Case features a special display by Par Infinity, a local disc golf group. Music by Wynsome Winds.

DALIANES TRAVEL 522 F St. "Nos Autres Mondes," Cynthia Stuart, photography. Music by The Gatehouse Well and Pure Mongrel.

DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive Drop Off Program 5:30 to 8 p.m. Kids 3-12 $15 members/$20 non members.

EUREKA BOOKS 426 Second St. "Start a New Chapter," artistic activities for kids.

EUREKA INN 518 Seventh St. Music by Lizzy and the Moonbeams in the Palm Lounge.

F STREET PHOTO GALLERY at SWANLUND'S 527 F St. "Impressions & Perceptions," digital photography, Arcata High School photography students.

FIVE ELEVEN 511 Second St.

Andrei Hedstorm, paintings.

FOREVER YOUNG BEAUTY SALON 308 Second St. Celebrating their ninth anniversary. Hot dog stand serving free hotdogs with all the fixings, giveaways, drinks and treats. Amy Wilson with LuLaRoe and Brooke Ponte with LipSense.

GALLAGHER'S IRISH PUB 139 Second St. Ron Thompson, oil paintings.

HERE & THERE & VINTAGE 339 Second St. Featuring local crafts and gallery art, Mexican treasures.

HSU THIRD STREET GALLERY 416 Third St. "Two Views: Paintings From Life," works by Jim McVicker and Theresa Oats, "Morphic Structures," Shannon Sullivan and David Zdrazil, ceramics.

HUMBOLDT ARTS COUNCIL at the Morris Graves Museum of Art 636 F St. William Thonson Gallery: "Elevated Topography," Jimmie Nord, mixed media. Anderson Gallery: "Around the Whirled," Kaye Buchman, mixed media. Performance Rotunda Redwood Coast Music Festival, music by Stompy Jones and Le Jazz Hot.

HUMBOLDT BAY COFFEE 526 Opera Alley Big Dogg, drawings; Stephanie Gurley, paintings; music by Kenny Ray and the Mighty Rovers.

HUMBOLDT CHOCOLATE 425 Snug Alley Rob Hampson, artwork.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St. "Subtle Relationships," Michal Mugrage, acrylic and mixed media. Music by Jan Bramlett.

HUMBOLDT HONEYWINE 723 Third St. "Inspired by Nature," Caitlan Fowler, watercolors.

JACK'S SEAFOOD RESTAURANT 4 C St., Suite B Richard Dunning, paintings.

JUST MY TYPE LETTERPRESS 501 Third St. Christina Anastasia, paintings and jewelry.

LINEN CLOSET 127 F St. "Humboldt Rocks," Laura Wellman, jewelry.

MANTOVA'S TWO STREET MUSIC 124 Second St. Music by Adamis Band.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. "Bunny Macabre II," Lauren Miller, taxidermy and mixed media.

OLD TOWN ANTIQUE LIGHTING 203 F St. John Palmer, landscape paintings.

OLD TOWN ART GALLERY 417 Second St. Dave Van de Mark, photography.

OLD TOWN COFFEE and CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Beth Ginn and Barbara Caldwell, mixed media. Music by Jennni and David and the Sweet Soul Band.

ORANGE CUP CORAL SALON AND SPA 618 Second St. Rob Hampson, paintings; Ashley English, jewelry; Orchids for the People; "Beauty Barre," Linda Kjesbu of Ballet Arcata.

PHILOSOPHER'S STONE 218 F St. Featured local artist.

PIANTE GALLERY 620 Second St. Sarah Whorf and Dona Blakely, artwork.

RAMONE'S 209 E St. Galen Luker, watercolors. Music by Smith & Lewing.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. 59th Spring Exhibition, a judged exhibition with awards for RAA Members through April 7. Judge: Alan Sanborn, watercolor artist and instructor. Various member artists.

REDWOOD MUSIC MART 511 F St. Music by The Good Old Boys.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo related art, antiques, and memorabilia. New works.

SEAMOOR'S 212 F St. Greeting cards by Seana Burden and art books by Jessee Wiedel.

SIDEWALK GALLERY at Ellis Art and Engineering 401 Fifth St. "Stories of Old," Aaron Nutting.

SMUG'S PIZZA 626 Second St. Brandon Garland, pen and ink.

SOULSHINE ARTS 411 Fifth St. Make your own sea creatures.

STEVE AND DAVE'S First and C St. Barry Evans, photography. Music by Dr. Squid.

THE BLACK FAUN GALLERY 212 G St. "Season of the Witch," Gina Tuzzi. Music by DJ JayMorg.

THE BODEGA 426 Third St. Beautiful Remnants, works by The Humboldt Happy Butcher. Moss Follows open studio upstairs.

THE LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Lauren Boop, paintings.

THE WINE SPOT 234 F St. Susan Strope, paintings. Jackson Thaler Ward, watercolor and paper engineering.

TWO STREET ART LAB 527 Second St. "The 3x3x3 Show," one night only, silent auction, tiny art and tiny refreshments.