Editor:

Marcy Burstiner treats us to a stunning example of fake news in her column this week, "Media Maven," (Feb. 23). She writes, "Our government now looks ready to round up mass numbers of people for deportation based on ethnicity and religion."

No, Marcy, they are being deported based on criminal records racked up while they were in this country illegally. She then has the temerity to devote the rest of her column to the vital role journalists play as the only remaining bastion of truth in this country. Is it any wonder that journalists are increasingly viewed with skepticism and cynicism?

Susan Dodd, Eureka