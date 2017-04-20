Earthquake stories wanted 

Two Days That Shook Humboldt: With the 25th anniversary of the Cape Mendocino earthquakes coming up next week, the Journal invites our readers to share their memories of those two days in 1992 when it almost felt like the earth would not stop moving.

The magnitude-7.2 temblor followed by a series of strong aftershocks, including a 6.5 and 6.6, caused millions of dollars in damage and brought new attention to the immense power of the Cascadia Subduction Zone lurking off our coast.

To submit your story or pictures of the aftermath for our April 27 edition, please email newsroom@northcoastjournal.com by 10 a.m. on Monday, April 24.