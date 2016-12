Birds serenade the mornings.

Frog operas each night.

The symphonies of wind and tree,

meadow and sea,

require no tickets,

no press reviews;

even an audience is irrelevant.

Music just happens

spontaneously

like breathing or laughing.

Each individual

from shark to dandelion

plays its vital part

in the arcane cosmic dance.

When each hour

has its own song

you know this must be paradise.