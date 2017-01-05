Democrats, Important Vote Jan 7th! 

Editor:

Do you feel frustrated by the 2016 elections and don't know what to do? Bernie told us to elect progressives at the local level and here is a way to do that. Democrats have an important vote coming up Sat. , Jan 7th at the Labor Temple, 840 E St. in Eureka. Come out and vote for our slate of Assembly District 2 progressive candidates who are running for the California Democratic Central Committee. Help us elect this amazing team dedicated to standing up for the people and making the Democratic Party the party of the people again. Your vote truly counts, this is real democracy in action. Join us 10-12:30 p.m. Sat, Jan 7th to help elect a progressive team of delegates who will represent us in Sacramento. Get inspired! Vote Progressive! www.ad2@progressivedems.com THANK YOU!!!!!!

Joan Dixon, Bayside