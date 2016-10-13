October 13, 2016 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

'Criminal' 


Editor:

It is criminal (and I mean that almost literally) what Brius/Rockport is doing (NCJ Daily, Oct. 6). It has to be the biggest scam going and delicate, vulnerable aged residents at these facilities are being held hostage. Staffing problems at skilled nursing facilities have always been an issue. While they are paying into a traveling nurse registry, which is costly, they could've increased in-house wages.

Trying to point at the local marijuana industry as its competitor is laughable!!!! To help with the costs they are whining about, they could look into getting rid of upper management. The business looks to be top heavy. Get rid of Rockport!

 Kathryn Travers, Eureka


In Print This Week: Oct 13, 2016 vol XXVII issue 41
