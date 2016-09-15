September 15, 2016 Arts + Scene » Poetry

Climate Change 

By
Ascending Allwardt Creek, on slippery stones
Our senses sharpened, suddenly we froze:
Before us lay a Fisher’s whitened bones
All perfectly aligned, from tooth to toes.

It curled so naturally, as if asleep —
Like little Kurdi, on the Turkish beach;
Or Inca princess, bared by glacial creep —
This relic too had something it would teach.

O Andes! Cloak your kings again in snow!
Indifferent yachts, raise Aylan from the seas!
O urgent bones, precise as a Tarot
Adjure your supplicants: speak for the Trees!

Light-years away, their vital forces spent
A million planets whisper their assent.

