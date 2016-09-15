Climate Change 

Ascending Allwardt Creek, on slippery stones

Our senses sharpened, suddenly we froze:

Before us lay a Fisher’s whitened bones

All perfectly aligned, from tooth to toes.



It curled so naturally, as if asleep —

Like little Kurdi, on the Turkish beach;

Or Inca princess, bared by glacial creep —

This relic too had something it would teach.



O Andes! Cloak your kings again in snow!

Indifferent yachts, raise Aylan from the seas!

O urgent bones, precise as a Tarot

Adjure your supplicants: speak for the Trees!



Light-years away, their vital forces spent

A million planets whisper their assent.

