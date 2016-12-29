Clarification 

A story headlined "44" in the Dec. 15 edition of the North Coast Journal used information gathered from a number of unofficial sources familiar with the ongoing Critical Incident Response Team investigation into a Dec. 6 Eureka Police Department officer-involved shooting. We did our best to verify and corroborate the information, and only printed things we heard from at least three separate sources. Ultimately, a couple of things attributed to the sources in the article are in conflict with the preliminary findings of the investigation, as reported by Eureka Police Chief Andrew Mills at a Dec. 22 press conference. Mills said the investigation revealed officers fired a total of 42 rounds during the incident — not 44 as we reported — and that it is believed to be officer Steven Linfoot who fired the lone shot that hit the suspect, not detective Ron Harpham.