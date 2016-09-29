Calcutta to Eureka 



Editor:

I picked up the Sept. 15 edition of the Journal in Fortuna yesterday and tonight read in completely. What a great article on Betty Chinn and her outreach programs ("Prove them Wrong"). I could only think that Calcutta had Mother Theresa and Eureka has Betty Chinn.

Amazing to read the journey of her life from the hungers of China to aborting the hunger in the seemingly low area of Eureka and proving so many wrong. If one wished to donate to her ongoing work, I did not see an address where one could send a contribution. Also enjoyed the article on "What Will Happen to Ma and Pa?" Good work by your staff.

Carol Del Biaggio, Ferndale

Editor's note: Checks can be sent to Betty Chinn's Homeless Fund, PO Box 736, Eureka, CA 95502. For more information, visit www.bettychinn.org.