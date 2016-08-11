You searched for:

Start over

Narrow Search

  • Year

  • Section

  • Category

  • Show only

Other Searches

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Share

Food & Drink

Best of Food & Drink 

By
click to enlarge Ken Luu of Pho Thiên Long, home of Humboldt’s Best Pho and Best Thai.

Drew Hyland

Ken Luu of Pho Thiên Long, home of Humboldt’s Best Pho and Best Thai.

click to enlarge DREW HYLAND
  • Drew Hyland


Best Grilled Cheese

It's the stuff of childhood: A seemingly simple fusion of bread and cheese that, once you add a griddle to the mix, is transformed into a comfort-evoking vision of oozing goodness. From the timeless American on white to a brie with green apple on sourdough, the variations are boundless.

It takes a classic to know a classic and Humboldt County tradition Toni's 24 Hour Restaurant fit the bill for readers when it came to the title of Best Grilled Cheese. There's the purist's version (with a choice of bread), but they also offer a ramped up garlic and tomato scenario. Time to put a star next to that one, Toni's.

Bonus points: If you are reading this long after midnight, not to worry: The doors never close at Toni's, which, sources tell us, is also a great spot to satisfy the late-night munchies.


Reader's Picks:

BEST Asian Restaurant
Annie's Cambodian
 1917 Fifth St., Eureka
442-1556

BEST Bakery
Ramone's Bakery & Cafe
 2297 Harrison Ave, Eureka; 442-1336
www.ramonesbakery.com

BEST Bar
Richards' Goat Tavern & Tea Room
 401 I St., Arcata; www.richardsgoat.com

BEST Bartender
Laurel Gilkerson, The Speakeasy
 411 Opera Alley, Eureka; 444-2244

BEST BBQ
Humboldt Smokehouse
 310 Fifth St., Eureka; 497-6261
www.humboldtsmokehouse.com

BEST Bloody Mary
The Alibi
 744 Ninth St., Arcata; 822-3731
www.thealibi.com

BEST Breakfast
Renata's Creperie
 1030 G St., Arcata; 825-8783

BEST Brewery
Redwood Curtain Brewing Co.
 550 S G St., Arcata; 826-7222
www.redwoodcurtainbrewing.com

BEST Burger
Stars Hamburgers
1535 G St., Arcata; 826-1379

BEST Coffee House
Because Coffee
300 F St., Eureka
407-0541

BEST Coffee Roaster
Humboldt Bay Coffee Company
535 Third St., Eureka; 444-3969
www.humboldtcoffee.com

BEST Deli/Meat Market
North Coast Co-op
25 Fourth St., Eureka; 443-6027
www.northcoast.coop

BEST Dive Bar
The Shanty
213 Third St., Eureka; 444-2053

BEST Donut
Don's Donuts
933 H St., Arcata; 822-6465

BEST Eats in SoHum
The Woodrose Café
911 Redwood Drive, Garberville; 923-3191
www.thewoodrosecafe.com

BEST Fish & Chips
Gallagher's Irish Pub
139 Second St., Eureka; 442-1177
gallaghers-irishpub.com

BEST Food Truck
Speedy Taco
3943 Walnut Drive, Eureka; 441-1509;

BEST French Fries
Stars Hamburgers
1535 G St., Arcata; 826-1379

BEST Fried Pickle
The Alibi
744 Ninth St., Arcata; 822-3731; www.thealibi.com

BEST Grilled Cheese
Toni's 24 Hour Restaurant
1901 Heindon Road, Arcata; 822-0091

BEST Grocery Store
North Coast Co-op
25 Fourth St., Eureka; 443-6027
www.northcoast.coop

BEST Happy Hour/Pint Night
Mad River Brewing Co.
195 Taylor Way, Blue Lake; 668-4151
www.madriverbrewing.com

BEST Hard Cider
Humboldt Cider Co.
3750 Harris St., Eureka; 798-6023
www.humboldtcidercompany.com

BEST Hot Dog
Wolf Dawg
525 Second St., Eureka; 442-3294

BEST Ice Cream
Arcata Scoop
1068 I St., Arcata; 825-7266

BEST IPA
IPA, Redwood Curtain Brewing
550 S G St., Arcata; 826-7222
www.redwoodcurtainbrewing.com

BEST Italian Restaurant
Mazzotti's
773 Eighth St., Arcata; 822-1900
www.mazzottis.com

BEST Juice Bar
Wildberries Marketplace
747 13th St., Arcata; 822-0095
www.wildberries.com

BEST Late-night Food
Toni's 24 Hour Restaurant
1901 Heindon Road, Arcata; 822-0091

BEST Local Beer
Raspberry Lambic, Six Rivers Brewery
1300 Central Ave., McKinleyville; 839-7580
www.sixriversbrewery.com

BEST Local Spirit
Humboldt Distillery Vodka
735 10th St., Fortuna; 725-1700
www.humboldtdistillery.com

BEST Locally Made Specialty Food
Cypress Grove Chèvre
1330 Q St., Arcata; 825-1100
www.cypressgrovechevre.com

BEST Martini
Richards' Goat Tavern & Tea Room
401 I St., Arcata; www.richardsgoat.com

BEST Mexican Restaurant
Esmeralda's Mexican Food
328 Grotto St., Eureka; 442-0887
www.esmeraldasmexicanfood.com

BEST Milkshake
Toni's 24 Hour Restaurant
1901 Heindon Road, Arcata; 822-0091

BEST Onion Ring
Sixth & E Neighborhood Eatery
603 E St., Eureka; 445-8783; www.6thande.com

BEST Pho
Pho Thien Long
307 Fourth St., Eureka; 445-4735
www.pho-thien-long.com

BEST Pie
Slice of Humboldt Pie
828 I St., Arcata; 630-5100
www.sliceofhumboldtpie.com

BEST Pizza
Paul's Live from New York
604 F St., Eureka; 442-5800
www.paulslivefromnewyorkpizza.com

BEST Salad
Eureka Natural Foods
1450 Broadway, Eureka; 442-6325
www.eurekanaturalfoods.com

BEST Sandwich
Hole in the Wall
1331 Broadway, Eureka; 443-5362
590 G St., Arcata; 822-7407

BEST Seafood
The Sea Grill
316 E St., Eureka; 443-7187
www.seagrillrestauranteureka.com

BEST Specialty/Seasonal beer
Apricot Wheat, Lost Coast Brewery
1600 Sunset Drive, Eureka; 267-9651
www.lostcoast.com

BEST Sports Bar
The Jam
915 H St., Arcata; 822-4766
www.jambalayaarcata.com

BEST Steak
AA Bar & Grill
929 Fourth St., Eureka; 443-1632

BEST Sushi
Sushi Spot
670 Ninth St. #101, Arcata; 822-1221
www.sushispotarcata.com

BEST Thai
Pho Thien Long
307 Fourth St., Eureka; 445-4735
www.pho-thien-long.com

BEST Vegan
Wildflower Cafe
1604 G St., Arcata; 822-0360
www.wildflowercafebakery.com

BEST Vegetarian
Japhy's Soup and Noodles
1563 G St., Arcata; 826-2594
www.japhys.com

BEST Wine
Dark as Night, Moonstone Crossing
1000 Moonstone Cross Road, Trinidad; 677-3832
www.moonstonecrossing.com

BEST Winery
Moonstone Crossing
1000 Moonstone Cross Road, Trinidad; 677-3832
www.moonstonecrossing.com


Tags:

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

find it

Events
Nightlife
Movie Times
Eat + Drink
Directory
Submit Event Listing

week by week

In Print This Week: Feb 16, 2017 vol XXVIII issue 7
Under the Color of Authority

Digital Edition

guides

© 2017 The North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation

humboldt