Best of Food & Drink 

Best Grilled Cheese

It's the stuff of childhood: A seemingly simple fusion of bread and cheese that, once you add a griddle to the mix, is transformed into a comfort-evoking vision of oozing goodness. From the timeless American on white to a brie with green apple on sourdough, the variations are boundless.

It takes a classic to know a classic and Humboldt County tradition Toni's 24 Hour Restaurant fit the bill for readers when it came to the title of Best Grilled Cheese. There's the purist's version (with a choice of bread), but they also offer a ramped up garlic and tomato scenario. Time to put a star next to that one, Toni's.

Bonus points: If you are reading this long after midnight, not to worry: The doors never close at Toni's, which, sources tell us, is also a great spot to satisfy the late-night munchies.





Reader's Picks:

BEST Asian Restaurant

Annie's Cambodian

1917 Fifth St., Eureka

442-1556



BEST Bakery

Ramone's Bakery & Cafe

2297 Harrison Ave, Eureka; 442-1336

www.ramonesbakery.com



BEST Bar

Richards' Goat Tavern & Tea Room

401 I St., Arcata; www.richardsgoat.com



BEST Bartender

Laurel Gilkerson, The Speakeasy

411 Opera Alley, Eureka; 444-2244



BEST BBQ

Humboldt Smokehouse

310 Fifth St., Eureka; 497-6261

www.humboldtsmokehouse.com



BEST Bloody Mary

The Alibi

744 Ninth St., Arcata; 822-3731

www.thealibi.com



BEST Breakfast

Renata's Creperie

1030 G St., Arcata; 825-8783



BEST Brewery

Redwood Curtain Brewing Co.

550 S G St., Arcata; 826-7222

www.redwoodcurtainbrewing.com



BEST Burger

Stars Hamburgers

1535 G St., Arcata; 826-1379



BEST Coffee House

Because Coffee

300 F St., Eureka

407-0541



BEST Coffee Roaster

Humboldt Bay Coffee Company

535 Third St., Eureka; 444-3969

www.humboldtcoffee.com



BEST Deli/Meat Market

North Coast Co-op

25 Fourth St., Eureka; 443-6027

www.northcoast.coop



BEST Dive Bar

The Shanty

213 Third St., Eureka; 444-2053



BEST Donut

Don's Donuts

933 H St., Arcata; 822-6465



BEST Eats in SoHum

The Woodrose Café

911 Redwood Drive, Garberville; 923-3191

www.thewoodrosecafe.com



BEST Fish & Chips

Gallagher's Irish Pub

139 Second St., Eureka; 442-1177

gallaghers-irishpub.com



BEST Food Truck

Speedy Taco

3943 Walnut Drive, Eureka; 441-1509;



BEST French Fries

Stars Hamburgers

1535 G St., Arcata; 826-1379



BEST Fried Pickle

The Alibi

744 Ninth St., Arcata; 822-3731; www.thealibi.com



BEST Grilled Cheese

Toni's 24 Hour Restaurant

1901 Heindon Road, Arcata; 822-0091



BEST Grocery Store

North Coast Co-op

25 Fourth St., Eureka; 443-6027

www.northcoast.coop



BEST Happy Hour/Pint Night

Mad River Brewing Co.

195 Taylor Way, Blue Lake; 668-4151

www.madriverbrewing.com



BEST Hard Cider

Humboldt Cider Co.

3750 Harris St., Eureka; 798-6023

www.humboldtcidercompany.com



BEST Hot Dog

Wolf Dawg

525 Second St., Eureka; 442-3294



BEST Ice Cream

Arcata Scoop

1068 I St., Arcata; 825-7266



BEST IPA

IPA, Redwood Curtain Brewing

550 S G St., Arcata; 826-7222

www.redwoodcurtainbrewing.com



BEST Italian Restaurant

Mazzotti's

773 Eighth St., Arcata; 822-1900

www.mazzottis.com



BEST Juice Bar

Wildberries Marketplace

747 13th St., Arcata; 822-0095

www.wildberries.com



BEST Late-night Food

Toni's 24 Hour Restaurant

1901 Heindon Road, Arcata; 822-0091



BEST Local Beer

Raspberry Lambic, Six Rivers Brewery

1300 Central Ave., McKinleyville; 839-7580

www.sixriversbrewery.com



BEST Local Spirit

Humboldt Distillery Vodka

735 10th St., Fortuna; 725-1700

www.humboldtdistillery.com



BEST Locally Made Specialty Food

Cypress Grove Chèvre

1330 Q St., Arcata; 825-1100

www.cypressgrovechevre.com



BEST Martini

Richards' Goat Tavern & Tea Room

401 I St., Arcata; www.richardsgoat.com



BEST Mexican Restaurant

Esmeralda's Mexican Food

328 Grotto St., Eureka; 442-0887

www.esmeraldasmexicanfood.com



BEST Milkshake

Toni's 24 Hour Restaurant

1901 Heindon Road, Arcata; 822-0091



BEST Onion Ring

Sixth & E Neighborhood Eatery

603 E St., Eureka; 445-8783; www.6thande.com



BEST Pho

Pho Thien Long

307 Fourth St., Eureka; 445-4735

www.pho-thien-long.com



BEST Pie

Slice of Humboldt Pie

828 I St., Arcata; 630-5100

www.sliceofhumboldtpie.com



BEST Pizza

Paul's Live from New York

604 F St., Eureka; 442-5800

www.paulslivefromnewyorkpizza.com



BEST Salad

Eureka Natural Foods

1450 Broadway, Eureka; 442-6325

www.eurekanaturalfoods.com



BEST Sandwich

Hole in the Wall

1331 Broadway, Eureka; 443-5362

590 G St., Arcata; 822-7407



BEST Seafood

The Sea Grill

316 E St., Eureka; 443-7187

www.seagrillrestauranteureka.com



BEST Specialty/Seasonal beer

Apricot Wheat, Lost Coast Brewery

1600 Sunset Drive, Eureka; 267-9651

www.lostcoast.com



BEST Sports Bar

The Jam

915 H St., Arcata; 822-4766

www.jambalayaarcata.com



BEST Steak

AA Bar & Grill

929 Fourth St., Eureka; 443-1632



BEST Sushi

Sushi Spot

670 Ninth St. #101, Arcata; 822-1221

www.sushispotarcata.com



BEST Thai

Pho Thien Long

307 Fourth St., Eureka; 445-4735

www.pho-thien-long.com



BEST Vegan

Wildflower Cafe

1604 G St., Arcata; 822-0360

www.wildflowercafebakery.com



BEST Vegetarian

Japhy's Soup and Noodles

1563 G St., Arcata; 826-2594

www.japhys.com



BEST Wine

Dark as Night, Moonstone Crossing

1000 Moonstone Cross Road, Trinidad; 677-3832

www.moonstonecrossing.com



BEST Winery

Moonstone Crossing

1000 Moonstone Cross Road, Trinidad; 677-3832

www.moonstonecrossing.com

