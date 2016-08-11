Best of Food & Drink 

Best Grilled Cheese
It's the stuff of childhood: A seemingly simple fusion of bread and cheese that, once you add a griddle to the mix, is transformed into a comfort-evoking vision of oozing goodness. From the timeless American on white to a brie with green apple on sourdough, the variations are boundless.
It takes a classic to know a classic and Humboldt County tradition Toni's 24 Hour Restaurant fit the bill for readers when it came to the title of Best Grilled Cheese. There's the purist's version (with a choice of bread), but they also offer a ramped up garlic and tomato scenario. Time to put a star next to that one, Toni's.
Bonus points: If you are reading this long after midnight, not to worry: The doors never close at Toni's, which, sources tell us, is also a great spot to satisfy the late-night munchies.
Reader's Picks:
BEST Asian Restaurant
Annie's Cambodian
1917 Fifth St., Eureka
442-1556
BEST Bakery
Ramone's Bakery & Cafe
2297 Harrison Ave, Eureka; 442-1336
www.ramonesbakery.com
BEST Bar
Richards' Goat Tavern & Tea Room
401 I St., Arcata; www.richardsgoat.com
BEST Bartender
Laurel Gilkerson, The Speakeasy
411 Opera Alley, Eureka; 444-2244
BEST BBQ
Humboldt Smokehouse
310 Fifth St., Eureka; 497-6261
www.humboldtsmokehouse.com
BEST Bloody Mary
The Alibi
744 Ninth St., Arcata; 822-3731
www.thealibi.com
BEST Breakfast
Renata's Creperie
1030 G St., Arcata; 825-8783
BEST Brewery
Redwood Curtain Brewing Co.
550 S G St., Arcata; 826-7222
www.redwoodcurtainbrewing.com
BEST Burger
Stars Hamburgers
1535 G St., Arcata; 826-1379
BEST Coffee House
Because Coffee
300 F St., Eureka
407-0541
BEST Coffee Roaster
Humboldt Bay Coffee Company
535 Third St., Eureka; 444-3969
www.humboldtcoffee.com
BEST Deli/Meat Market
North Coast Co-op
25 Fourth St., Eureka; 443-6027
www.northcoast.coop
BEST Dive Bar
The Shanty
213 Third St., Eureka; 444-2053
BEST Donut
Don's Donuts
933 H St., Arcata; 822-6465
BEST Eats in SoHum
The Woodrose Café
911 Redwood Drive, Garberville; 923-3191
www.thewoodrosecafe.com
BEST Fish & Chips
Gallagher's Irish Pub
139 Second St., Eureka; 442-1177
gallaghers-irishpub.com
BEST Food Truck
Speedy Taco
3943 Walnut Drive, Eureka; 441-1509;
BEST French Fries
Stars Hamburgers
1535 G St., Arcata; 826-1379
BEST Fried Pickle
The Alibi
744 Ninth St., Arcata; 822-3731; www.thealibi.com
BEST Grilled Cheese
Toni's 24 Hour Restaurant
1901 Heindon Road, Arcata; 822-0091
BEST Grocery Store
North Coast Co-op
25 Fourth St., Eureka; 443-6027
www.northcoast.coop
BEST Happy Hour/Pint Night
Mad River Brewing Co.
195 Taylor Way, Blue Lake; 668-4151
www.madriverbrewing.com
BEST Hard Cider
Humboldt Cider Co.
3750 Harris St., Eureka; 798-6023
www.humboldtcidercompany.com
BEST Hot Dog
Wolf Dawg
525 Second St., Eureka; 442-3294
BEST Ice Cream
Arcata Scoop
1068 I St., Arcata; 825-7266
BEST IPA
IPA, Redwood Curtain Brewing
550 S G St., Arcata; 826-7222
www.redwoodcurtainbrewing.com
BEST Italian Restaurant
Mazzotti's
773 Eighth St., Arcata; 822-1900
www.mazzottis.com
BEST Juice Bar
Wildberries Marketplace
747 13th St., Arcata; 822-0095
www.wildberries.com
BEST Late-night Food
Toni's 24 Hour Restaurant
1901 Heindon Road, Arcata; 822-0091
BEST Local Beer
Raspberry Lambic, Six Rivers Brewery
1300 Central Ave., McKinleyville; 839-7580
www.sixriversbrewery.com
BEST Local Spirit
Humboldt Distillery Vodka
735 10th St., Fortuna; 725-1700
www.humboldtdistillery.com
BEST Locally Made Specialty Food
Cypress Grove Chèvre
1330 Q St., Arcata; 825-1100
www.cypressgrovechevre.com
BEST Martini
Richards' Goat Tavern & Tea Room
401 I St., Arcata; www.richardsgoat.com
BEST Mexican Restaurant
Esmeralda's Mexican Food
328 Grotto St., Eureka; 442-0887
www.esmeraldasmexicanfood.com
BEST Milkshake
Toni's 24 Hour Restaurant
1901 Heindon Road, Arcata; 822-0091
BEST Onion Ring
Sixth & E Neighborhood Eatery
603 E St., Eureka; 445-8783; www.6thande.com
BEST Pho
Pho Thien Long
307 Fourth St., Eureka; 445-4735
www.pho-thien-long.com
BEST Pie
Slice of Humboldt Pie
828 I St., Arcata; 630-5100
www.sliceofhumboldtpie.com
BEST Pizza
Paul's Live from New York
604 F St., Eureka; 442-5800
www.paulslivefromnewyorkpizza.com
BEST Salad
Eureka Natural Foods
1450 Broadway, Eureka; 442-6325
www.eurekanaturalfoods.com
BEST Sandwich
Hole in the Wall
1331 Broadway, Eureka; 443-5362
590 G St., Arcata; 822-7407
BEST Seafood
The Sea Grill
316 E St., Eureka; 443-7187
www.seagrillrestauranteureka.com
BEST Specialty/Seasonal beer
Apricot Wheat, Lost Coast Brewery
1600 Sunset Drive, Eureka; 267-9651
www.lostcoast.com
BEST Sports Bar
The Jam
915 H St., Arcata; 822-4766
www.jambalayaarcata.com
BEST Steak
AA Bar & Grill
929 Fourth St., Eureka; 443-1632
BEST Sushi
Sushi Spot
670 Ninth St. #101, Arcata; 822-1221
www.sushispotarcata.com
BEST Thai
Pho Thien Long
307 Fourth St., Eureka; 445-4735
www.pho-thien-long.com
BEST Vegan
Wildflower Cafe
1604 G St., Arcata; 822-0360
www.wildflowercafebakery.com
BEST Vegetarian
Japhy's Soup and Noodles
1563 G St., Arcata; 826-2594
www.japhys.com
BEST Wine
Dark as Night, Moonstone Crossing
1000 Moonstone Cross Road, Trinidad; 677-3832
www.moonstonecrossing.com
BEST Winery
Moonstone Crossing
1000 Moonstone Cross Road, Trinidad; 677-3832
www.moonstonecrossing.com
