A big storm is coming, finally

As I veer off the Grizzly Bluff

Onto my favorite jogging path,

Dodging Sword Ferns,

Dancing around Spruce

Guarding Zipporah's Pond.





A Banana Slug Derby

Runs blissfully amok,

Blessed by first rains

Drenching forest floors,

Teasing the senses

Of all who roam





Aimlessly fulfilled.