

Editor:

Regarding "The Art of the Deal" (Oct. 6), it's all true.

It bears repeating until the rest of our citizens figure out how much they are being bamboozled.

I followed your article until you mentioned the "small arsenal." Huh? What? I missed the connection. I think I understand, but not really. Some days I'm a little more dense than others.

Keep up the terrific reporting. I really enjoy seeing big, informative articles, especially from such a small newspaper ... and it's free to boot.

Gura Lashlee, McKinleyville