October 20, 2016 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

Pin It
Share

'Bamboozled' 


Editor:

Regarding "The Art of the Deal" (Oct. 6), it's all true.

It bears repeating until the rest of our citizens figure out how much they are being bamboozled.

I followed your article until you mentioned the "small arsenal." Huh? What? I missed the connection. I think I understand, but not really. Some days I'm a little more dense than others.

Keep up the terrific reporting. I really enjoy seeing big, informative articles, especially from such a small newspaper ... and it's free to boot.

Gura Lashlee, McKinleyville


More Mailbox »

  • Pin It

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Mailbox

Readers also liked…

week by week

In Print This Week: Oct 20, 2016 vol XXVII issue 42
CLOSED

Digital Edition

guides

© 2016 The North Coast Journal Weekly

Website powered by Foundation

humboldt