Arts! Arcata is Arcata Main Street's monthly celebration of visual and performing arts, held at locations in Arcata. Visit www.arcatamainstreet.com or call 822-4500 for more information.

ARCATA ARTISANS 883 H St. April featured artists: "Dogs," Diane Sonderegger, high fired stoneware and porcelain sculptures, and Patricia Sennott, monotype prints and watercolor paintings. Wine pour benefits the Breast and GYN Health Project.

ARCATA EXCHANGE 813 H St. Beth Kabat, silkscreen creations. Music by Lizard & Turtle. Wine pour benefits KHSU.

ARCATA MAIN STREET 761 8th St. 2017 Oyster Fest Posters. Entire collection of submissions and the winner of the contest. Wine pour by Arcata Main Street. Music by Tim Randles & Ken Lawrence.

ART CENTER 823 H St. "Elizabeth III and Odir."

BELLE STARR 863 H St. "Christina Anastasia jewelry and paintings," Christina Swingdler. Music by The Attics. Wine pour benefits North Coast Open Studios.

BUBBLES 1031 H St. Bluegrass music by Clean Livin'.

FATBÖL CLOTHING 1063 H St. Hip Hop Cypher. Open Mic. Resident Turntablist DJ and Resident Hiphop MC Nac One.

FOLIE DOUCE 1551 G St. Mike Stengl, paintings.

GARDEN GATE 905 H St. Gordon Trump, artwork that is loosely based on "Ikebana," made from found, natural objects which are then manipulated and displayed upon repurposed construction materials. Music by Striped Pig Stringband. Wine pour benefits the Wildlife Care Center.

GLOBAL VILLAGE GALLERY 973 H St. Anderson de Bernardi from Peru Visionary Art.

GRIFFIN 937 10th St. Gigi Floyd, beeswax collages.

HUMBREWS 856 10th St. "Ink Floating on Walls Behind Glass," Ezekial Moore, ink on paper/mixed.

JACOBY'S STOREHOUSE 791 Eighth St.:

PASTA LUEGO – (Plaza Level) Flor d' Luna wine pour benefits CommUnity Pride & Peace. PastaLuego debuts their new line of gelato, donating proceeds to Families Advocating Autism Now-FAAN. Cannifest will also have a table outside for its April 15-16 event.

PLAZA GRILL (3rd floor) Yuma Lynch, mixed media paintings, through May.

MEZZANINE GALLERY (3rd floor) Plein Air Paintings by Sam Kagan, with artist reception.

PLAZA VIEW ROOM (3rd floor) Lynn Takacs, watercolor painting, through April.

LIBATION WINE BAR 761 8th St. Marisa Kieselhorst, paintings. Sparkling wine and Red Flight. Music by Tim Randles & Ken Lawrence.

MOONRISE HERBS 826 G St. Art, music TBA, free cup of tea.

PACIFIC OUTFITTERS 737 G St. "Fungi Lighting," Mr. Fungi, glass and wood. Music by The Tristan Norton Trio. Wine pour benefits the Pac Out Green Team.

PLAZA 808 G St. "Art of the steal, art that helps us deal," Johnathon DeSoto, paintings and geometrically based art panels and sculptures. Wine pour benefits Historical Sites Society of Arcata.

REDWOOD CURTAIN BREWING CO. 550 South G St. "Various Works," Sierra Martin, mixed media, acrylic paint, glue, ink, sand and paper.

REDWOOD YOGURT 1573 G St. "Arcata Arts Institute Group Showcase," Mary Burns, senior AAI student, photography; ''Ambiguous Figures," graphite drawings by senior visual arts students; First year AAI students Ruth Verhaegh and Mariasha Self's pieces explore the themes of societal prejudice and inequality through bold use of color and expressive lettering.

SANCTUARY 1301 J St. "Science Fiction Storytelling," Violet Crabtree, and "A Curious Garden," Bryan Schoneman and Cindy Tirsbeck.

STOKES, HAMER, KIRK & EADS, LLP, 381 Bayside Rd. Kathy O'Leary, paintings. Music by Adámas. Wine pour benefits the American Cancer Society.

UPSTAIRS GALLERY 1063 G St. Umpqua Bank. Digital Photography Group Show.