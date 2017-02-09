February 09, 2017 Art Walks + Festivals » Arts! Arcata

Arts! Arcata 

Friday, Feb. 10, 6-9 p.m.

click to enlarge arts_arcata-mag.jpg

George Ventura

click to enlarge GEORGE VENTURA - "Last Moon," George Ventura at Stokes, Hamer, Kirk and Eads, LLP.
Arts! Arcata is Arcata Main Street's monthly celebration of visual and performing arts, held at locations in Arcata. Visit www.facebook.com/artsarcata for more information or call 822-4500.

ANGELICA ATELIER 11th and H streets, in the Pythian Castle. "Lingerie in Bloom," meet and greet florist Devon of Moonstone in Bloom. Oil paintings by Jacqui Langeland.

ARCATA ARTISANS 883 H St. "February Featured Artists," Susan Morton, watercolors; Zak Shea, wood; Wine pour benefits the Breast and GYN Health Project.

ARCATA EXCHANGE 813 H St. Tony Gonsalves, photography; Music by Mr. Wolf & Miss Lizzy; Wine pour benefits Open Studios.

ARCATA HEALING ARTS CENTER 940 Ninth St. "Yoga Tree & Animals of Asanas," Jessica Albee, ink drawings.

BUBBLES 1031 H St. Music by Clean Livin'.

CLOCKWORKS 924 Ninth St. Ukulele with vocals and henna art by Helaina; Lindsey Rose Cruz, jewelry; Watershed Teas, loose leaf tea tasting and ceramics.

FATBÖL CLOTHING 1063 H St. Hip Hop Cypher, open mic; Resident Turntablist DJM; Resident Hiphop MC Nac One.

FIRE ARTS CENTER 520 South G St. Joel Diepenbrock and David Jordan, ceramics.

FOLIE DOUCE 1551 G St. Karen Berman, watercolors.

GARDEN GATE 905 H St. "New Works," Kathleen Burn, photography; Music by Good Company; Wine pour benefits Arcata House.

JACOBY'S STOREHOUSE 791 Eighth St. PLAZA GRILL (third floor) Linda Parkinson, watercolors. MEZZANINE GALLERY (third floor) Tony Gonsalves, photography. JAY BROWN ART & DESIGN (Plaza level) "Driven to Abstraction" exhibit; New studio layout; New experimental works; 25 Buck Chuck wall.

MOONRISE HERBS 826 G St. Sierra Rose, mixed medium paintings and sculptures. Music by the Heart String Girls.

OM SHALA YOGA 858 10th St. "Sacred Geometry," Aaron Michael Noble, metal.

PACIFIC OUTFITTERS 737 G St. Ceramic art from The Studio; Music by Hogleg Sternwood; Wine pour benefits PacOut Green Team.

PLAZA 808 G St. "Overlap," Marisa Kieselhorst and Abigail Nottingham. Wine pour benefits the Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods.

REDWOOD CURTAIN BREWING CO. 550 South G St. Chris Vela, photography.

REDWOOD YOGURT 1573 G St. "Glowe," Jenna Mayo and Mia Shope, digital photography.

SANCTUARY 1301 J St. "Nothingness is Like an Empty Egg Without a Shell," Luke Forsyth, paintings, "New Works on Paper," Molly Schaeffer, drawings.

STOKES, HAMER, KIRK & EADS, LLP. 381 Bayside Road. George Ventura, diffraction photography; and Linda Willcut-Tallman, pregnant belly casts; Music by Wynsome Winds; Wine pour benefits the American Cancer Society.

UPSTAIRS GALLERY 1063 G St. Umpqua Bank. "Arts Work: A Study of Scapes," Pacific Union School Student Show. Music by Project Piano.

ZEN 1091 H St. Isabel Rock, acrylic on canvas, Sexi Seaweed, jewelry.

