Arts! Arcata is Arcata Main Street's monthly celebration of visual and performing arts, held at locations in Arcata. Visit www.facebook.com/artsarcata for more information or call 822-4500.

ANGELICA ATELIER 11th and H streets, in the Pythian Castle. "Lingerie in Bloom," meet and greet florist Devon of Moonstone in Bloom. Oil paintings by Jacqui Langeland.

ARCATA ARTISANS 883 H St. "February Featured Artists," Susan Morton, watercolors; Zak Shea, wood; Wine pour benefits the Breast and GYN Health Project.

ARCATA EXCHANGE 813 H St. Tony Gonsalves, photography; Music by Mr. Wolf & Miss Lizzy; Wine pour benefits Open Studios.

ARCATA HEALING ARTS CENTER 940 Ninth St. "Yoga Tree & Animals of Asanas," Jessica Albee, ink drawings.

BUBBLES 1031 H St. Music by Clean Livin'.

CLOCKWORKS 924 Ninth St. Ukulele with vocals and henna art by Helaina; Lindsey Rose Cruz, jewelry; Watershed Teas, loose leaf tea tasting and ceramics.

FATBÖL CLOTHING 1063 H St. Hip Hop Cypher, open mic; Resident Turntablist DJM; Resident Hiphop MC Nac One.

FIRE ARTS CENTER 520 South G St. Joel Diepenbrock and David Jordan, ceramics.

FOLIE DOUCE 1551 G St. Karen Berman, watercolors.

GARDEN GATE 905 H St. "New Works," Kathleen Burn, photography; Music by Good Company; Wine pour benefits Arcata House.

JACOBY'S STOREHOUSE 791 Eighth St. PLAZA GRILL (third floor) Linda Parkinson, watercolors. MEZZANINE GALLERY (third floor) Tony Gonsalves, photography. JAY BROWN ART & DESIGN (Plaza level) "Driven to Abstraction" exhibit; New studio layout; New experimental works; 25 Buck Chuck wall.

MOONRISE HERBS 826 G St. Sierra Rose, mixed medium paintings and sculptures. Music by the Heart String Girls.

OM SHALA YOGA 858 10th St. "Sacred Geometry," Aaron Michael Noble, metal.

PACIFIC OUTFITTERS 737 G St. Ceramic art from The Studio; Music by Hogleg Sternwood; Wine pour benefits PacOut Green Team.

PLAZA 808 G St. "Overlap," Marisa Kieselhorst and Abigail Nottingham. Wine pour benefits the Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods.

REDWOOD CURTAIN BREWING CO. 550 South G St. Chris Vela, photography.

REDWOOD YOGURT 1573 G St. "Glowe," Jenna Mayo and Mia Shope, digital photography.

SANCTUARY 1301 J St. "Nothingness is Like an Empty Egg Without a Shell," Luke Forsyth, paintings, "New Works on Paper," Molly Schaeffer, drawings.

STOKES, HAMER, KIRK & EADS, LLP. 381 Bayside Road. George Ventura, diffraction photography; and Linda Willcut-Tallman, pregnant belly casts; Music by Wynsome Winds; Wine pour benefits the American Cancer Society.

UPSTAIRS GALLERY 1063 G St. Umpqua Bank. "Arts Work: A Study of Scapes," Pacific Union School Student Show. Music by Project Piano.

ZEN 1091 H St. Isabel Rock, acrylic on canvas, Sexi Seaweed, jewelry.