Arts! Arcata is Arcata Main Street's monthly celebration of visual and performing arts, held at locations in Arcata. Visit www.facebook.com/artsarcata for more information or call 822-4500.

ARCATA ARTISANS 883 H St. "Annual Group Exhibit," local artists, various media. Wine pour benefits the Breast and GYN Health Project.

ARCATA EXCHANGE 813 H St. "Warm Fires," David Walker, abstracts in acrylics. Music by Bob and Ebba. Wine pour benefits Open Studios.

BAYWOOD GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB 3600 Buttermilk Lane. Member show: Donna Hauser, Jamie Walkers, Sierra Martin, Pam Garret.

BUBBLES 1031 H St. Music by The Heartstring Girls.

CLOCKWORKS 924 Ninth St. "Photographic Memories," Douglas C. Beck, photography. Publisher and grandson of Madeleine Fouchaux will be sharing his grandmother's three-volume set of 900 poems and 1,000 images from 1895-1969. Music by Helaina & Ethan. Henna Art by Helaina.

FATBÖL CLOTHING 1063 H St. Hip Hop Cypher. Open Mic. Resident Turntablist DJM and Resident Hiphop MC Nac One.

FIRE ARTS CENTER 520 South G St. Kids art show.

FOODWISE KITCHEN 971 Eighth St. "Still Life and Clean Treats," Antoinette Magyer and Bea Stanley, oil and acrylic paintings. Raw/vegan cheesecake samples.

JACOBY'S STOREHOUSE 791 Eighth St.

MEZZANINE GALLERY (Third floor, top of the stairs) Tony Gonsalves, photography.

PLAZA GRILL 791 Eighth St. Linda Parkinson, watercolors and prints.

PLAZA VIEW ROOM (Third floor, north end), Jay Brown, work on paper.

JAY BROWN ART & DESIGN (Plaza level, Suite 5) Visit the artist in his studio/gallery.

MOONRISE HERBS 826 G St. Sierra Rose, paintings and sculpture. Music by Mr. Wolfe and Miss Lizzy.

OM SHALA YOGA 858 10th St. Erica Davie, photography. Artist reception 6-7:30 p.m. Snacks and chair massages.

ON THE PLAZA Cirque Du Singe, fire dancing performance. Music by SambAmore.

PACIFIC OUTFITTERS 737 G St. "Student Artists in Mixed Media," April Sandoval, Jacky Montalvo, Kody Barnes, Milenka Castro, Angelica Rodriguez and Nadia Bueno-Torres. Music by the Good Homosapiens. Wine pour benefits the Humboldt Timberwolves Hockey Club.

PLAZA 808 G St. Marisa Kieselhorst and Abigail Porter. Wine pour benefits the Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods.

REDWOOD CURTAIN BREWING CO. 550 South G St. "One Fish. One Bird. One Second," Greg Smith, photography.

STOKES, HAMER, KIRK & EADS, LLP 381 Bayside Road. "Maiden Voyage: an artist's inaugural show," Barbara Caldwell, watercolor paintings; Marc Chaton, photographs. Music by Wynsome Winds. Wine pour benefits the Relay for Life Team No. 169.

UPSTAIRS GALLERY 1063 G St. Umpqua Bank. "Holiday Group Show" continues.

Also, on the Plaza - Memorial gathering for Princess Leia. All ages, come in Star Wars regalia. Fire dancers start at 6 p.m. with The HSU Marching Lumberjacks and Bandemonium playing at 7 p.m.