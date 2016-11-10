Arts! Arcata is Arcata Main Street's monthly celebration of visual and performing arts, held at locations in Arcata. Visit www.facebook.com/artsarcata for more information or call 822-4500.

ARCATA ARTISANS 883 H St. "November Featured Artists," Libby George, printmaker and Kris Patzlaff, metal and jewelry artist. Wine pour benefits the Breast and GYN Health Project.

ARCATA EXCHANGE 813 H St. "Beauties," Raechel Miller, mixed media abstracts. Music by the Mad River Rounders. Wine pour benefits Arcata House Partnership.

BELLE STARR 824 H St.

Music by the Attics.

BUBBLES 1031 H St. Music by Clean Livin'.

FATBÖL CLOTHING 1063 H St. Hip Hop Cypher. Open Mic. Resident Turntablist DJM and Resident Hiphop MC Nac One.

FIRE ARTS CENTER 520 South G St. Ceramic Lab Techs Show: David Jordan, Natalie Williams, Meredith Smith and Joel Diepenbrock.

FOLIE DOUCE 1551 G St.

Karen Berman, watercolors.

FOODWISE KITCHEN 971 Eighth St. "Still Life and Clean Treats," Antoinette Magyer and Bea Stanley, oil and acrylic paintings.

GARDEN GATE 905 H St. "New Works," Allison Curtis, paintings. Music by Kenny Ray & the Mighty Rovers. Wine pour benefits the Sanctuary Forest.

GRIFFIN 937 10th St. Greg Lysander, ceramics. Music by DJ Pressure.

HOT KNOTS 898 G St.

Woodcutter's Daughter Jewelry.

JACOBY'S STOREHOUSE MEZZANINE GALLERY 791 Eighth St. "Driven to Abstraction, A Chronological Journey," Jay Brown, works on paper.

LIBATION WINE SHOP & BAR 761 Eighth St. Antoinette Magyar, paintings. Music by Duncan Burgess.

MOONRISE HERBS 826 G St. "Psychedelic Landscapes," Jess Aldeghi, Prismacolor marker on watercolor paper. Wine pour benefits Friends of the Dunes.

PACIFIC OUTFITTERS 737 G St. "Tribal Inspired Mixed Media and Graphic Design," A.R. Teeter. Music by Foxtrot. Wine pour benefits the Humboldt Timber Wolves Hockey Club.

PLAZA 808 G St. Carol Anderson, mixed media. Wine pour benefits Housing Humboldt.

PLAZA GRILL 791 Eighth St.

"Fifteen Years of Stubbornness," Jay Brown, mixed media.

REDWOOD CURTAIN BREWING CO. 550 South G St. Neil J. Kemper, mixed media sculpture and collage.

REDWOOD YOGURT 1573 G St.

"Group Showcase," Arcata Arts Institute, watercolor and photography.

ROCKING HORSE 791 Eighth St. #12 "Fall Leaves," Maestra Rivera's second grade class from Fuente Nueva Charter School.

SANCTUARY 1301 J St. "Ceramics Showcase & Neighborhood Collection Show," Ben Belknap, Conrad Calimpong, Rory Cullifer, Joel Diepenbroch, Mikael Kirkman, Solomon Lowenstein, Meredith Smith and Natalie Williams, ceramics, and "Neighborhood Collection," art collections of the Sanctuary's closest neighbors. Music by Liana Gabel & Max's Midnight Kitchen.

UPSTAIRS GALLERY 1063 G St. Umpqua Bank. "Soul Windows," Guy Joy, paintings.

WILDBERRIES MARKETPLACE PATIO 747 13th St. Mary Burns, large scale conceptual portraits.

ZEN 1091 H St. Steven Glick, Tarot readings, and Lauren Fox, Henna art.