Arts! Arcata is Arcata Main Street's monthly celebration of visual and performing arts, held at locations in Arcata. Visit www.facebook.com/artsarcata for more information or call 822-4500.

ARCATA ARTISANS 883 H St. Jim Lowry, photography, and Natalie DiCostanzo, ceramics. Wine pour benefits the GYN and Breast Health Project.

ARCATA EXCHANGE 813 H St. "Figmenta," Michelle Remy, sculpture and mixed media. Music by Bob & Ebba. Wine pour benefits Arcata House Partnership.

ARCATA MAIN STREET 761 Eighth St., Suite C (down hall from Libation). Día de los Muertos pre-show.

BANG! BANG! 824 L St., (in the Creamery building). Halloween costumes as art. Music by Canary and the Vamp.

BELLE STARR 824 H St. "Tribal Inspired Mixed Media and Graphics," AR Teeter. Music by The Attics.

BUBBLES 1031 H St. Music by Clean Livin'.

CAFE BRIO 791 G St. "Is this Halloween?" Antonio Sagaste, acrylics.

FATBÖL CLOTHING 1063 H St. Hip Hop Cypher. Open mic. Resident turntablist DJM and resident hip-hop MC Nac One.

FIRE ARTS CENTER 520 South G St. Fall pottery and fused glass sale. Three days only. 50% off everything outside.

GARDEN GATE 905 H St. "Spirit in Nature," Ellen Lebel. Music by The Honky Tonk Detours. Wine pour benefits Six Rivers Planned Parenthood.

GRIFFIN 937 10th St. (formerly Robert Goodman) Marisa Kieselhorst and Abigal Nottingham. Music by DJ Pressure.

JACOBY'S STOREHOUSE Lobby. 791 Eighth St. "Bringing the park to the city," Redwood Park PARKing Day.

JACOBY'S STOREHOUSE MEZZANINE GALLERY 791 Eighth St "Driven to Abstraction, New Works," Jay Brown, mixed media.

LIBATION WINE SHOP & BAR 761 Eighth St. Dave Bois, mixed media and collage. Music by Duncan Burgess.

MOONRISE HERBS 826 G St. "Modern Icons," Deborah Boni, acrylic paintings. Music by Lindsey Battle.

NORTHTOWN COFFEE 1603 G St. "Spontaneous Liquid Divination," Raj, mixed media.

OM SHALA YOGA 858 10th St. Masks and music by Donvieve.

PACIFIC OUTFITTERS 737 G St. Inside: "Through the Lens," Lindsey Wright, photography. Music by the Sandfleas. Wine pour benefits the Humboldt Timber Wolves Hockey Club. Outside: HSU Snow Jacks, Rail Jam Fall 2016, personal displays of snow riding.

PASTALUEGO 791 Eighth St. Flor D' Luna boutique wines and artisan pizzas.

PLAZA 808 G St. "Humboldt Pastels," Lisa Landis. Wine pour benefits the Historical Sites Society of Arcata.

PLAZA – (outside on the square) Rueben T Mayes, live painting demonstration.

PLAZA GRILL Jacoby's Storehouse 791 Eighth St. "Fifteen Years of Stubbornness," Jay Brown, works on paper.

REDWOOD CURTAIN BREWING CO. 550 South G St. Neil J. Kemper, mixed media sculpture and collage.

REDWOOD YOGURT 1573 G St. "Summer Work," Arcata Arts Institute. Music by the Arcata Arts Institute Music Program.

SACRED EMPIRE 853 H St. "Tribe Jewelry," Sarah Lewis. Fine jewelry made from silver and precious stones.

STOKES, HAMER, KIRK & EADS, LLP 381 Bayside Road. Margaret Draper, watercolors and oils, and Hank Ingham, watercolors. Music by Art Brown. Wine pour benefits the Relay for Life Team No. 169.

THE JAM 915 H St. Jazz by PC & Friends.

UPSTAIRS GALLERY 1063 G St. "Equinox Reflections," Patricia Sennott. Wine pour benefits Friends of the Dunes.

WILDBERRIES MARKETPLACE PATIO 747 13th St. "Summer Work," Arcata Arts Institute.

ZEN 1091 H St. Chelsea Travers, mixed media and body paint art exhibit.