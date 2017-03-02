Arts Alive! 

Presented by Eureka Main Street. Opening receptions for artists, exhibits and performances are held the first Saturday of each month. For more information, call 442-9054 or go to www.eurekamainstreet.org

A TASTE OF BIM 613 Third St. Ruben Stokes, artwork.

ADORNI CENTER 1011 Waterfront Drive Paul Rickard, watercolors; Barbara Saul, paintings.

ALIROSE 229 F St. Susan Strope, floral paintings. DJ Laura.

AMERCIAN INDIAN ART AND GIFT SHOP 245 F St. Local artists.

BACK ROOM GALLERY 525 Second St. "Abstracts in the Back Room," Reuben T. Mayes, acrylic paintings, greeting cards, prints and t-shirts. Live painting with Reuben.

BECAUSE COFFEE 300 F St. Violet Crabtree, color pictures; Seana Burden, paints and "glitterizes" her dreams.

BELLA BASKETS 311 E St. Robin and John Praytor, mosaic art; Humbolicious first pressed olive oil tasting.

BLUE OX BOUTIQUE 325 Second St. Augustus Clark, paintings.

BUZZARDS NEST ANTIQUES & UNIQUES 420 Second St. "Local History 1800's – Current," Dennis Finley Jr., photography.

C STREET STUDIOS & HALL GALLERY 208 C St. Kathy O'Leary presents the outdoor works of over a dozen plein air artists. Wooden art and products, Mark "Tree" Allen.

CAFÉ NOONER 409 Opera Alley Music by John Myers and Jim Silva.

CHAPALA CAFE 201 Second St. Kylan Luken, photography.

CHERI BLACKERBY GALLERY and THE STUDIO 272 C St. "Art in My Work Boots," Reuben T. Mayes, paintings and ceramic works.

CLARKE HISTORICAL MUSEUM 240 E St. "Humboldt County Remembers the 1960s." Special highlights: music and ladies' fashion. Community Case features vintage and modern teapots from the collection of Cheryl Pekar.

DALIANES TRAVEL 522 F St. "Naked Emotions," Pat Kanzler, acrylic and oil paintings. Music by Wynsome Winds.

DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive Drop-off Program 5:30 to 8 p.m. Kids ages 3-12. $15 members/$20 non members.

EUREKA BOOKS 426 Second St. "Revenge of Field Notes," Barry Evans, book signing. Refreshments.

F STREET PHOTO GALLERY at SWANLUND'S 527 F St. "Faces of Humboldt," Brandi Easter, Bob Doran, Barrie Love, Lorraine Miller-Wolf and Dona Moxon, photography.

FIVE ELEVEN 511 Second St. Andrei Hedstorm, oil paintings.

GALLAGHER'S IRISH PUB 139 Second St. Ron Thompson, oil paintings.

GOOD RELATIONS 223 Second St. Rachel Robinson, paintings.

HERE & THERE & VINTAGE 339 Second St. Featuring local crafts & gallery art, Mexican treasures.

HSU THIRD STREET GALLERY 416 Third St. "Just Kids: tender forever," Megan May and Marval A. Rex, video, photographs and installation; "Transportraits," Lorenzo Triburgo, photographs.

HUMBOLDT ARTS COUNCIL at the Morris Graves Museum­ of Art 636 F St. William Thonson Gallery: New Acquisitions, selections from collection newcomers. Knight Gallery: "Natura Morta, Natura Viva," Ellen Litwiller, paintings. Anderson Gallery: "Humboldt Collects!" collections from Humboldt County residents. Melvin Schuler Sculpture Garden: "Soul Night," Chuck Johnson, wheat-pasted, large format black and white photographs. Homer Balabanis Gallery: Featured artist Sara Starr.

HUMBOLDT BAY COFFEE 526 Opera Alley Local artist featured.

HUMBOLDT CHOCOLATE 425 Snug Alley Rob Hampson, artwork.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St. "Subtle Relationships," Michal Mugrage, acrylic and mixed media paintings. Music by Blue Lotus Jazz.

HUMBOLDT HONEYWINE 723 Third St. "Inspired by Nature," Caitlan Fowler, watercolors.

HUMBOLDT SKATE LAB 617 Third St. Original skateboard art from private collection dating back to the 1970s.

JACK'S SEAFOOD RESTAURANT 4 C St., Suite B Richard Dunning, paintings.

JUST MY TYPE LETTERPRESS 501 Third St. Steve Taylor, oil paintings.

KINETIC MUSEUM EUREKA 518 A St. "Inspiring Girls," North Star Quest Camp campers and staff, artwork; Open mic; Zine release-party; Music by DJ Spaceman Spliff.

LINEN CLOSET 127 F St. Laura Wellman, jewelry.

LOS BAGELS TRUCHAS GALLERY 403 Second St. "Local Waves," Andrew Gibbs, photography.

MANTOVA'S TWO STREET MUSIC 124 Second St. Music by Adamis Band.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. "Naturescapes," Elaina Erola, originals and prints.

NORTH COAST DANCE 426 F St. North Coast Dance dancers, ballet pointe pieces. Music by Ultra Secret.

OLD TOWN ANTIQUE LIGHTING 203 F St. John Palmer, landscape paintings.

OLD TOWN ART GALLERY 417 Second St. Susan Walsh Harper, watercolors and live painting.

OLD TOWN COFFEE & CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Lost Coast High School, student photography. Music by Jim Lahman Band.

ORANGE CUP CORAL SALON AND SPA 618 Second St. Rob Hampson, oil paintings; The Hammered Posey, Orchids for the People.

PIANTE GALLERY 620 Second St. C.R. Spicer, 50 new paintings.

RAMONE'S 209 E St. Artists from The Studio. Wine pour benefits Bird AllyX. Music by Blake Ritter.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. 59th Spring Exhibition, a judged exhibition with awards for RAA Members thru April 7, 2017. Judge: Alan Sanborn, watercolor artist and instructor. Meet the Judge Saturday, March 4, 4:30 p.m. (before reception). Arts Alive! Reception: 5-6 p.m., Awards Presentation at 5:30 p.m.

REDWOOD CURTAIN 220 First St. Nancy Jioras, wire-wrapped stone jewelry. Abbreviated gallery hours due to the theatre production underway – Emilie, La Marquis du Chatelet Defends Her Life Tonight.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo related art, antiques and memorabilia. New works.

SEAMOOR'S 212 F St. Seana Burden, greeting cards; Jesse Wiedel, art books.

SHIPWRECK! Vintage and Handmade 430 Third St. Jacqui Langeland, oil paintings.

SIDEWALK GALLERY at Ellis Art and Engineering 401 Fifth St. "Synchromystic," Roman Villagrana.

SMUG'S PIZZA 626 Second St. Brandon Garland, pen and ink.

SOULSHINE ARTS 411 Fifth St. Willow and Ember, glass artists. Make your own glass flower.

STEVE AND DAVE'S First and C St. Barry Evans, photography. Music by Dr. Squid.

STONESTHROW BOUTIQUE 423 F St. Christina Anastasia, acrylic paintings. Refreshments. DJ music.

SYNAPSIS 212 G St. "From the Inside Looking Out and the Outside Looking In," art from the incarcerated of Humboldt County Correctional Facility and community members. Following Arts Alive!, a cabaret performance featuring music, theater and aerial dance exploring the ways prison affects the lives of those incarcerated and those on the outside.

THE BLACK FAUN GALLERY 212 G St. "Celebration Day," Jesse Wiedel, paintings; Seana Burden and Tony Machado, paintings.

THE LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Gus Clark, paintings.

THE WINE SPOT 234 F St. Susan Strope, oil paintings; Jackson Thaler ard, watercolor and paper engineering.

TIMBER BOUTIQUE 541 Second St. Champagne bar to celebrate first year.

TWO STREET ART LAB 527 Second St. Opening reception for "Open Heart Eight – Love and Forgiveness," community group show featuring 2d, 3d, interactive and performing artists