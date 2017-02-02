Arts Alive! 

Presented by Eureka Main Street. Opening receptions for artists, exhibits and performances are held the first Saturday of each month. For more information, call 442-9054 or go to www.eurekamainstreet.org

1. HUMBOLDT ARTS COUNCIL at the Morris Graves Museum­ of Art 636 F St. Performance Rotunda: Lindsay Battle, acoustics. William Thonson Gallery: "Natura Morta, Natura Viva," Ellen Litwiller, artwork. Knight Gallery and Anderson Gallery: "Humboldt Collects," the weird and wonderful personal collections of people from around Humboldt County. Humboldt Artist Gallery: Rick Gustafson, featured artist. Melvin Schuler Sculpture Garden "Soul Night," Chuck Johnson, wheat-pasted, large format black and white photographs, and "Outdoor," Ben Funke and Walter Early, steel sculptures.

ADORNI CENTER 1011 Waterfront St. Paul Rickard, watercolors, and Barbara Saul, pastels.

ALIROSE 229 F St. Susan Strope, paintings. DJ Laura.

AMERICAN INDIAN ART AND GIFT SHOP 245 F St. Local artists.

A TASTE OF BIM 613 Third St. Susan Strope, paintings.

BACK ROOM GALLERY 525 Second St. "Abstracts in the Back Room," Reuben T. Mayes, abstract expressionist paintings. Live painting with Reuben.

BECAUSE COFFEE 300 F St. "Shapes and Colors," Rae Miller and Sierra Martin, acrylics on canvas.

BELLA BASKETS 311 E St. Robin and John Praytor, mosaic art, and Humbolicious first pressed olive oil tasting.

BLUE OX BOUTIQUE 325 Second St. Augustus Clark, paintings.

BUTTONS 621 Third St. Featured artist Lida Penkova.

BUZZARDS NEST ANTIQUES & UNIQUES 420 Second St. Terri Sly, mixed media dimensional art.

CAFÉ NOONER 409 Opera Alley "Art by Chris," mixed media. Music by John Myers and Jim Silva.

CHAPALA CAFE 201 Second St. Kylan Luken, photography.

CHERI BLACKERBY GALLERY and THE STUDIO 272 C St. "Art in My Work Boots," Reuben T. Mayes, paintings and ceramic works.

CIA GALLERY 618 Second St. Ben Vaugn Zeitlin, ink and watercolor illustrations, and Kat Bones, ceramic sculpture.

CLARKE HISTORICAL MUSEUM 240 E St. "Humboldt County Remembers the 1960s." Community Case features vintage and modern teapots from the collection of Cheryl Pekar.

C STREET STUDIOS & HALL GALLERY 208 C St. Kathy O'Leary presents the outdoor works of over a dozen plein air artists.

DALIANES TRAVEL 522 F St. "Loggers and Landcapes," Claudia Lima. Music by Wynsome Winds.

DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive Drop-off Program 5:30 to 8 p.m. Kids 3-12 $15 members/$20 nonmembers.

F STREET PHOTO GALLER at SWANLUND'S 527 F St. "Birds of Humboldt County," Leslie Scopes Anderson and Mike Anderson, photography.

GALLAGHER'S IRISH PUB 139 Second St. Ron Thompson, oil paintings.

GOOD RELATIONS 223 Second St. Rachel Robinson, paintings.

HERE & THERE & VINTAGE 339 Second St. Local crafts and gallery art, Mexican treasures. Music by Johnee Angell.

HSU THIRD STREET GALLERY 416 Third St. "Just Kids: tender forever," Megan May and Marval A. Rex, video, photographs and installation, and "Transportraits," Lorenzo Triburgo, photography.

HUMBOLDT BAY COFFEE 526 Opera Alley Local artist featured. Music by Kenny Ray and the Mighty Rovers.

HUMBOLDT CHOCOLATE 425 Snug Alley Rob Hampson, artwork.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St. Sandor Diabankouezi, traditional Congolese Mikwe paintings. Music by Belles of the Levee.

HUMBOLDT HONEYWINE 723 Third St. Sheba Goldstein, watercolors.

HUMBOLDT SKATE LAB 617 Third St. Original skateboard art from private collection dating back to the 1970s.

JACK'S SEAFOOD RESTAURANT 4 C St., Suite B Richard Dunning, paintings.

JUST MY TYPE LETTERPRESS 501 Third St. "Humboldt Steelhead Days Fine Art Show," a freshwater fish- and river-themed fine art show featuring artwork by Artemio Jimenez, Augustus Clark, Byran McWaters, Colleen Clifford, Dana Ballard, David Mast, Duane Flatmo, Elizabeth Berrien, Gilbert Castro, Jack Sewell, Jim Lowry, John King, John Wesa, Julian Lang, Kathy O'Leary, Kati Texas, Lauren Lester, Lyn Risling, Lynn Jones, Matt Beard, Patricia Sennott, Raf Franco, Roberta Welty, Sara Starr, Thomas Dunklin, Tom Lurtz and Yvonne Kern.

KINETIC MUSEUM EUREKA 518 A St. Bad Cat Pomegranate, A.K.A Laura Keenados of HumCats, illustrations. Music by DJ Chainstain.

LINEN CLOSET 127 F St. "Hammered Posy," Ashley English, jewelry.

LOS BAGELS TRUCHAS GALLERY 403 Second St. "Local Waves," Andrew Gibbs, photography.

LOTUS STUDIO 630 Second St. Sandra Stremcha, repurpose lamps exhibition.

MANTOVA'S TWO STREET MUSIC 124 Second St. Music by Adamis Band.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. "Naturescapes," Elaina Erola, watercolors, originals and prints.

NORTH COAST REPERTORY THEATRE 300 Fifth St. Ken Jarvella, paintings.

OLD TOWN ANTIQUE LIGHTING 203 F St. John Palmer, landscape paintings.

OLD TOWN ART GALLERY 417 Second St. Featured artist, Lorna Saner, objects d'art and jewelry.

OLD TOWN COFFEE and CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Zane Middle School Art Class. Music by Lizzy and the Moonbeams.

PALI YOGA 117 F St. "Artists of the Lower Mattole," John McAbery, wood sculptures; Tony Anderson, painting; Becky Grant, ceramic sculpture; Aaron Raplenovich, mixed media; Tina DeProspero, painting; and David Wren, painting.

PIANTE GALLERY 620 Second St. Willa Briggs and Yael Bentovim.

RAMONE'S 209 E St. Claire Astra, mixed media pieces. Music by the Sassafras Belly Dance Company.

REDWOOD CURTAIN 220 First St. Nancy Jioras, wire-wrapped stone jewelry.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo related art, antiques and memorabilia. New works.

SEAMOOR'S 212 F St. Grand opening.

SHIPWRECK! Vintage and Handmade 430 Third St. Nicholas Dominic Talvola, photography.

SIDEWALK GALLERY at Ellis Art and Engineering 401 Fifth St. "Art of the West," Eric Martranga.

SMUG'S PIZZA 626 Second St. Brandon Garland, pen and ink.

SOULSHINE ARTS 411 Fifth St. Valentine's Day special class: glass heart paperweights.

STEVE AND DAVE'S First and C streets. Barry Evans, photography. Music by Dr. Squid.

STONESTHROW BOUTIQUE 423 F St. Drew Jones, mixed media. DJ music.

STUDIO 424 424 Third St. Ben Aubert, selected works.

SYNAPSIS 212 G St. Open House.

TAILOR'D NAILS & SPA 215 Second St. Laurel Mckay, lithographs, and Damiana Krueger-Mayo, hand-crafted jewelry.

THE BLACK FAUN GALLERY 212 G St. Fennel Blythe, ink on paper, and Stilson Snow, photography.

THE BODEGA 426 Third St. "Lichenized," megan bishop.

THE LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Marilyn Monroe prints.

THE WINE SPOT 234 F St. Susan Strope, paintings. Music by Michael Dayvid, acoustic, songs on request.