Arts Alive! 

Presented by Eureka Main Street. Opening receptions for artists, exhibits and performances are held the first Saturday of each month. For more information, call 442-9054 or go to www.eurekamainstreet.org

A TASTE OF BIM 613 Third St. Susan Strope, paintings.

ADORNI CENTER 1011 Waterfront St. Paul Rickard, watercolors, and Barbara Saul, pastels.

ALIROSE 229 F St. Susan Strope, floral paintings. Music by DJ Laura.

BACK ROOM GALLERY 525 Second St. "Abstracts in the Back Room," Reuben T. Mayes, paintings. Live painting with Reuben.

BLUE OX BOUTIQUE 325 Second St. Augustus Clark, paintings.

BUTTONS 621 Third St. Lida Penkova, artwork.

BUZZARDS NEST ANTIQUES & UNIQUES 420 Second St. Ashley Sutherland-Sieger, recycled mixed media, wood, metal and found objects.

C STREET STUDIOS & HALL GALLERY 208 C St. Kathy O'Leary presents the outdoor works of over a dozen plein air artists.

CAFÉ NOONER 409 Opera Alley Local artist, paintings. Music by John Myers and Jim Silva.

CHAPALA CAFE 201 Second St. Kylan Luken, photography.

CHERI BLACKERBY GALLERY and THE STUDIO 272 C St. "Art in My Work Boots," Reuben T. Mayes, paintings and ceramic works.

CLARKE HISTORICAL MUSEUM 240 E St. Last day to catch "Cars, Culture, and Humboldt County in the 1950s." Music by Redwood Dixie Gators at the Clarke Plaza.

DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive Drop-off Program 5:30 to 8 p.m. Kids 3-12 $15 members/$20 non members

EUREKA THEATER 612 F St. Big-screen fun — cartoons, shorts, classic films. Free popcorn.

EVOLUTION ACADEMY FOR THE ARTS 526 Fifth St. At Old Town Square.

GALLAGHER'S IRISH PUB 139 Second St. Ron Thompson, oil paintings.

GOOD RELATIONS 223 Second St. Kimberly Ann, boudoir photography.

HERE & THERE 339 Second St. Local crafters and gallery artists. Live music.

HUMBOLDT ARTS COUNCIL at the Morris Graves Museum­ of Art 636 F St. Humboldt Artist Gallery: Live painting by Sanford Pyron. William Thonson Gallery: "A Watercolorist's Perspective from the Other Side of the Tracks," Paul Rickard, paintings. Knight Gallery and Anderson Gallery: Annual HAC Juried Member Show. Bettiga Gallery: "5x7 Art Splurge." Melvin Schuler Sculpture Garden: "Soul Night," Chuck Johnson, wheat-pasted, large format black and white photographs, and "Outdoor," Ben Funke and Walter Early, steel sculpture.

HUMBOLDT BAY COFFEE 526 Opera Alley Sonny Wong, paintings. Music by Kenny Ray and the Mighty Rovers.

HUMBOLDT CHOCOLATE 425 Snug Alley Rob Hampson, artwork.

HUMBOLDT HARDWARE 531 Second St. Featured artist Christina Anastasia, woodturning demonstrations, and redwood bat giveaways to kids.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St. Sandor Diabankouezi, traditional Congolese Mikwe paintings. Music by Blue Lotus Jazz.

HUMBOLDT HONEYWINE 723 Third St. Sheba Goldstein, watercolors. Music by Mitch Marlin.

HUMBOLDT SKATE LAB 617 Third St. Special showing of original skateboard art from private collection dating back to the 1970s.

JACK'S SEAFOOD RESTAURANT 4 C St., Suite B. Richard Dunning, paintings.

KINETIC MUSEUM EUREKA 518 A St. Kati Texas, repurposed materials.

LINEN CLOSET 127 F St. Gina Mobley, photography.

LOS BAGELS TRUCHAS GALLERY 403 Second St. Tina Gleave, wearable art.

LOTUS STUDIO 630 Second St. Sandra Stremcha, repurpose lamps exhibition.

MANTOVA'S TWO STREET MUSIC 124 Second St. Music by Adamis Band.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. "Naturescapes," Elaina Erola, watercolors.

OLD TOWN ANTIQUE LIGHTING 203 F St. John Palmer, paintings.

OLD TOWN ART GALLERY 417 Second St Sandy Factor, jewelry and stained glass.

OLD TOWN COFFEE and CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Eloenia Mazarelli Renzi, mixed media. Music by Jenni & David and the Sweet Soul Band.

PRIMATE TATU 505 H St. Michael Arneson, artwork.

RAMONE'S 209 E St. Mother and Daughter Show: Joy Holland, creating mosaic yantras, and Niniane Holland, creating watercolor painting. Live music.

REDWOOD MUSIC MART 511 F St. Music by Fortuna MGC Ukulele Groups.

ROSE'S BILLIARDS 535 Fifth St. Live graffiti art show. Featuring 10 various local artists.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo-related art, antiques and memorabilia. New works.

SHIPWRECK! Vintage and Handmade 430 Third St. Philomena Barba, mixed media.

SIDEWALK GALLERY at Ellis Art and Engineering 401 Fifth St. "Soc Paintings," Anna Neubauer.

SMUG'S PIZZA 626 Second St. Brandon Garland, pen and ink.

STEVE AND DAVE'S First and C Streets. Barry Evans, photography. Music by Dr. Squid.

Studio 424,424 Third St."Imoto (Sister)," photos of Kamisu, Japan, Eureka's Sister City, by Holly Harvey and the Horai Center.

STUDIO S 717 Third St. Multiple artists, paintings and photography.

SYNAPSIS 212 G St. Open House, Hibernation Cabaret at 9 p.m.

THE BLACK FAUN GALLERY 212 G St. "Beyond Photography," Suk Choo Kim, mixed media paintings on photos.

THE BODEGA 426 Third St. "Lichenized," megan bishop.

THE LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Gregory Allbright and Seana Burden, paintings and drawings.

THE WINE SPOT 234 F St. Jackson Falor-Ward, watercolors, 3-D paper. Music by Michael David.

TIMBER BOUTIQUE 541 Second St. Marrisa Kieselhorst, watercolors.