Arts Alive! 

Presented by Eureka Main Street. Opening receptions for artists, exhibits and performances are held the first Saturday of each month. For more information, call 442-9054 or go to www.eurekamainstreet.org

A TASTE OF BIM 613 Third St. Susan Strope, paintings.

ADORNI CENTER 1011 Waterfront St. Erica Botkin, photography; Paul Rickard, watercolors; Barbara Saul, pastels.

ALIROSE 229 F St. Susan Strope, floral paintings.

BACK ROOM GALLERY 525 Second St. "Abstracts in the Back Room," Reuben T. Mayes, abstract expressionist paintings. Live painting with Reuben.

BAR FLY PUB AND GRUB 91 Commercial St. Kathleen Bryson's private art collection.

BELLA BASKETS 311 E St. Chelcie Anne Starks, paintings; Robin and John Praytor, mosaics. Humboldt products tasting bar, including fresh olive oil. Sampling of the new Pagan Chocolate from Drake's Glen.

BLACK LIGHTNING MOTORCYCLE CAFÉ 404 F St. Music by Soulful Sidekicks.

BOOKLEGGER 402 Second St. Jonnie Russell, sculptures.

BUTTONS 621 Third St. Grand reopening. Lida Penkova, artwork.

BUZZARDS NEST ANTIQUES & UNIQUES 420 Second St. Ashley Sutherland-Sieger, recycled mixed media, wood, metal and found objects.

C STREET STUDIOS & HALL GALLERY 208 C St. "The Awesome Beautiful Art and Floral Painting of Augustus Clark," Augustus Clark, paintings.

C.L. LEATHERS 320 Second St. German Oktoberfest samples.

CAFÉ NOONER 409 Opera Alley Alicia Curtis, paintings. Music by John Myers and Jim Silva.

CHAPALA CAFE 201 Second St. Kylan Luken, photography.

CHERI BLACKERBY GALLERY and THE STUDIO 272 C St. "Art In My Work Boots," Reuben T. Mayes, expressionist paintings and ceramic works.

CIA 620 Second St. (upstairs) Phoebe Andrews and Stefan Elliot. Jane Cooper is popping up her mini shop.

CIARA'S IRISH SHOP 334 Second St. Sam Lundeen, artwork.

DALIANES TRAVEL 522 F St. Jody Bryan, watercolors.

DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive Drop-off Program 5:30 to 8 p.m. Kids 3-12 $15 members/$20 non members.

EUREKA BOOKS 426 Second St. Book signings of Little Mouse & the Big Tree, by Kate Juliana; Chasing Down the Moon and After the Pretty Fox by Carla Baku.

EUREKA INN 518 Seventh St. Annual traditional Christmas Tree Lighting 5 p.m. Festive holiday celebrations in the lobby and Palm Lounge.

EVOLUTION ACADEMY FOR THE ARTS 526 Fifth St. "A Year In Evolution," Laurie Tamietti, slide show from Evolution's first year.

F ST. FOTO GALLERY at Swanlund's Camera 527 F St. "Trinidad to Moonstone," The Redwood Camera Club: Pam Cone, Steve Conger, Sharon Falk Carlsen, John Exley, Stephen Kamelgarn, Steven Lemke, Jack Hopkins, Dick Kidder, Rose Kidder, John Lynch, Greg Nyquist, Joe Ortiz and Stilson Snow.

FOREVER BEAUTY SALON 308 Second St. Photos with Santa.

GALLAGHER'S IRISH PUB 139 Second St. Ron Thompson, oil paintings.

GOOD RELATIONS 223 Second St. "Humboldt Beautiful," Kimberly Ann Boudoir photography.

HERE & THERE 339 Second St. Various local artists. Live music TBA.

HSU THIRD STREET GALLERY 416 Third St. "Affordable for the Season," holiday exhibition featuring nineteen artists including Conrad Calimpong, Kit Davenport, Trent Franks, Nancy Frazier, Amy Granfield, David Jordan, Peggy Loudon, Malia Matsumoto, Laurel McKay, Demetri Mitsanas, Lush Newton, Kelsey Owens, Michael Pearce, Keith Schneider, Meredith Smith, Gina Tuzzi, Sarah Whorf, Mark Young and Dave Zdrazil, prints, ceramics, sculpture and paintings; "The Creation Series," Kathrin Burleson, watercolor paintings.

HUMBOLDT ARTS COUNCIL at the Morris Graves Museum­ of Art 636 F St. Performance Rotunda: Music by Squeezebug. William Thonson Gallery: "A Watercolorist's Perspective from the Other Side of the Tracks," Paul Rickard, paintings. Knight Gallery and Anderson Gallery: Annual HAC Juried Member Show. Bettiga Gallery: "5x7 Art Splurge." Melvin Schuler Sculpture Garden "Soul Night," Chuck Johnson, wheat-pasted, large format black and white photographs, and "Outdoor," Ben Funke and Walter Early, steel sculptures. Homer Balabanis Gallery: Humboldt Artist Gallery Holiday Sale.

HUMBOLDT BAY COFFEE 526 Opera Alley Sonny Wong, paintings. Music by Kenny Ray and the Mighty Rovers.

HUMBOLDT CHOCOLATE 425 Snug Alley Rob Hampson, artwork.

HUMBOLDT HARDWARE 531 Second St. Christina Anastasia, woodturning demonstrations, and redwood bat giveaways to kids.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St. "Your Life Is a Story," Bob & Donna Sellers, mixed media/acrylic. Music by Redwood Coast Montessori Middle School.

HUMBOLDT HONEYWINE 723 Third St. Artist TBD. Music by Sarah Torres.

HUMBOLDT SKATE LAB 617 Third St, Skateboard art from private collection dating back to the 1970s.

JACK'S SEAFOOD RESTAURANT 4 C St., Suite B Richard Dunning, paintings.

LINEN CLOSET 127 F St. Gina Mobley, photography.

LOS BAGELS TRUCHAS GALLERY 403 Second St. Tina Gleave, wearable art.

LOTUS STUDIO 630 Second St. Carolyn Geary, acrylic paintings.

MANTOVA'S TWO STREET MUSIC 124 Second St. Music by Adamas.

NORTH COAST DANCE 426 F St. Nutcracker open rehearsal.

OLD TOWN ANTIQUE LIGHTING 203 F St. John Palmer, landscape paintings.

OLD TOWN ART GALLERY 417 Second St. Lorna Saner, glass art.

OLD TOWN COFFEE and CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Blake Regan, artwork. Music by Lost Dogs Band.

ORANGE CUP CORAL 612 Second St. The Hammered Posy, jewelry, and Rob Hampson, artwork.

PIANTE 620 Second St. "Traces of Silence," Daniel Frachon and Marceau Verdiere.

PRIMATE TATU 505 H St. Michael Arneson, artwork.

RAMONE'S 209 E St. "Employee Art Exhibit," featuring the artwork of Ramone's employees. Music TBA.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. "Off the Wall," member show and sale.

REDWOOD MUSIC MART 511 F St. Music by Tim Wilson.

ROSE'S BILLIARDS 535 Fifth St. Live graffiti art show. Featuring 10 local artists.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo related art, antiques, and memorabilia. New works.

SHIPWRECK! 430 Third St. Philomena Barba, mixed media.

SIDEWALK GALLERY at Ellis Art and Engineering, 401 Fifth St. "Soc Paintings," Anna Neubauer.

SMUG'S PIZZA 626 Second St. Brandon Garland, pen and ink.

STEVE AND DAVE'S First and C St. Barry Evans, photography. Music by Dr. Squid.

STRICTLY FOR THE BIRDS 123 F St. Local photography.

STUDIO 424 424 Third St. "Imoto (Sister)," Holly Harvey and the Horai Center, photography. Exhibit is of Kamisu, Japan, Eureka's Sister City, located about 55 miles east of Tokyo.

STUDIO S 717 Third St. Multiple artists, paintings and photography.

SYNAPSIS 212 G St. Open House at new space. Stefan Elliot, artwork.

TAILOR'D NAILS AND SPA 215 Second St. Rob Hampson, artwork.

THE BLACK FAUN GALLERY 212 G St. "Beyond Photography," Suk Choo Kim, mixed media paintings on photos.

THE BODEGA 426 Third St. "Lichenized," Megan Bishop.

THE LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Gregory Allbright and Seana Burden, paintings and drawings.

THE LOCAL 517 F St. Nickolas T. Clark, acrylic on canvas.

THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE GALLERY 218 F St. Monica Star, colored pencil and ink.

THE WINE SPOT 234 F St. Ron Irvin, photography.

TIMBER BOUTIQUE 541 Second St. Holiday Free People trunk show, wine and goodies. Music TBA.

TWO STREET ART LAB 527 Second St. Holiday Pop-Up Shop featuring hand-crafted gifts from artists of The Ink People Center for the Arts, and interactive art activities.

VANITY 109 F St. Stilson Snow, photography.

WHIPLASH CURVE 423 First St. Haylee Corliss, jewelry.