Arts Alive! 

Presented by Eureka Main Street. Opening receptions for artists, exhibits and performances are held the first Saturday of each month. For more information, call 442-9054 or go to www.eurekamainstreetorg.

ADORNI CENTER 1011 Waterfront St. Erica Botkin, photography; Paul Rickard, watercolors; Barbara Saul, pastels.

ALIROSE 229 F St. Susan Strope, floral paintings.

A TASTE OF BIM 613 Third St. Susan Strope, paintings.

BACK ROOM GALLERY 525 2nd St. "Abstracts in the Back Room," Reuben T. Mayes, abstract expressionist paintings. Live painting with Reuben.

BAR FLY PUB AND GRUB 91 Commercial St. Kathleen Bryson's private collection.

BELLA BASKETS 311 E St. Chelcie Anne Starks, paintings, Robin and John Praytor, mosaics. Humboldt products tasting bar, including fresh olive oil. Sampling Pagan Chocolate from Drake's Glen.

BLACK LIGHTNING MOTORCYCLE CAFÉ 404 F St. Music by Soul Sidekicks.

BOOKLEGGER 402 Second St. "Sales for Survivors for the Breast and Gyn Health Project," a percentage of sales will be donated this evening.

BUZZARDS NEST ANTIQUES & UNIQUES 420 Second St. Ashley Sutherland- Sieger, industrial seascapes series IVI; recycled mixed media, wood, metal and found objects.

C.L. LEATHERS 320 Second St. German Oktoberfest samples.

CAFÉ NOONER 409 Opera Alley. Alicia Curtis, paintings. Music by John Myers and Jim Silva.

CHAPALA CAFE 201 Second St. Kylan Luken, photography.

CHERI BLACKERBY GALLERY and THE STUDIO 272 C St. "Art in My Work Boots," Reuben T. Mayes, paintings and ceramic works.

CIA 620 Second St. (upstairs). Phoebe Andrews and Stefan Elliot. Jane Cooper is popping up her mini shop.

CIARA'S IRISH SHOP 334 Second St. Sam Lundeen, artwork

CLARKE HISTORICAL MUSEUM 240 E St. "Cars, Culture and Humboldt County in the 1950s," sponsored by AAA. Frank Speck, artwork. Veterans' Corner features a display on the Korean War. Community Case will feature 125th anniversary display by the Greater Eureka Chamber of Commerce. Music by Redwood Dixie Gators. Special seasonal cocktail, hot, spiked apple cider, for purchase, to benefit the Clarke Museum.

C STREET STUDIOS & HALL GALLERY 208 C St. "The Awesome Beautiful Art and Floral Painting of Augustus Clark," Augustus Clark, paintings.

DALIANES TRAVEL 522 F St. "Here to There and Back Again," Victoria Ziskin and Sanford Pyron, painitngs. Music by HartStrings.

DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive Drop-off Program 5:30 to 8 p.m. Kids 3-12 $15 members/$20 non members.

EMPIRE LOUNGE 415 Fifth St. Open Mic poetry, singing, rap and spoken word. All ages. $5 open at 6 p.m.

EUREKA BOOKS 426 Second St. Peggy Irvine, watercolor, pencil and graphite illustrations. Special feature: apple tasting provided by Drew Clendenen from Clendenen's Cider Works in Fortuna.

EUREKA INN 518 Seventh St. Burt's Big Band in the lobby. 5-8:30pm. Lizzie and the Moonbeams in the Palm Lounge starting at 9 p.m.

EUREKA THEATER 612 F St. "Be an Informed Voter," The League of Women Voters, recorded discussion of pros and cons for each measure on the ballot and a recent debate between Austin Allison and John Fullerton.

EVOLUTION ACADEMY FOR THE ARTS 526 Fifth St. "A Year In Evolution," Laurie Tamietti, new owner, presents a slide show of memories from Evolution's first year. Fun and easy harvest festival games.

F ST. FOTO GALLERY at Swanlund's Camera 527 F St. "Trinidad to Moonstone," Pam Cone, Steve Conger, Sharon Falk-Carlsen, John Exley, Stephen Kamelgarn, Steven Lemke, Jack Hopkins, Dick Kidder, Rose Kidder, John Lynch, Greg Nyquist, Joe Ortiz and Stilson Snow, photography.

GALLAGHER'S IRISH PUB 139 Second St. Ron Thompson, oil paintings.

GOOD RELATIONS 223 Second St. "Humboldt Beautiful," Kimberly Ann, boudoir photography.

HERE & THERE 339 Second St. Various local artists. Music by Barefoot Fiddler.

HSU THIRD STREET GALLERY 416 Third St. "The New Mother Nature Taking Over," Gina Tuzzi, paintings and works on paper. "Verano," Leslie Kenneth Price, paintings.

HUMBOLDT ARTS COUNCIL at the Morris Graves Museum­ of Art 636 F St. Performance Rotunda: Music by the Blue Dragon Steel Band. William Thonson Gallery: "Disaster Series," Jave Yoshimoto, paintings. Knight Gallery: "Houses & Letters," Lanore Cady, original artwork from the book Houses & Letters by Lanore Cady. Anderson Gallery: Artist-made books by Design Students at the University of California, Davis. Bettiga Gallery: Kamome: A Tsunami Boat comes Home, Amy Uyeki, illustrations from the book. Melvin Schuler Sculpture Garden: "Soul Night," Chuck Johnson, wheat-pasted, large format black and white photographs, and "Outdoor," Ben Funke and Walter Early, steel sculptures. Homer Balabanis Gallery & Humboldt Artist Gallery: Featured artist, Christine Siverts.

HUMBOLDT BAY COFFEE 526 Opera Alley. Sonny Wong, paintings. Music by Kenny Ray and the Mighty Rovers.

HUMBOLDT CHOCOLATE 425 Snug Alley. Rob Hampson, artwork.

HUMBOLDT HARDWARE 531 Second St. Featured artist Christina Anistasia, woodturning demonstrations, and redwood bat giveaways to kids.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St. "Your Life is a Story," Bob and Donna Sellers, mixed media/acrylic. Music by Belles of the Levee.

HUMBOLDT HONEYWINE 723 Third St. Artist to be determined. Music by Sarah Torres.

HUMBOLDT SKATE LAB 617 Third St. Original skateboard art from private collection dating back to the 1970s.

JACK'S SEAFOOD RESTAURANT 4 C St., Suite B Richard Dunning, paintings.

LINEN CLOSET 127 F St. Gina Mobley, photographer, new supply of alphabet art.

LOS BAGELS TRUCHAS GALLERY 403 Second St. "Dias de los Muertos," Greta Turney, Day of the Dead art.

LOTUS STUDIO 630 Second St. "Women around the World," Maureen Fitzgerald.

MANTOVA'S TWO STREET MUSIC 124 Second St. Live music by The Robinsons.

OLD TOWN ANTIQUE LIGHTING 203 F St. John Palmer, landscape paintings.

OLD TOWN ART GALLERY 417 Second St. Winnie Trump, photography.

OLD TOWN COFFEE and CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Blake Regan, artwork. Music by the Lost Dogs.

ORANGE CUP CORAL 612 Second St. The Hammered Posy, jewelry, and Rob Hampson, artwork.

PARASOL ARTS Paint Your Own Pottery 211 G St.

PIANTE 620 Second St. "Waterlines," Becky Evans.

PRIMATE TATU 505 H St. Michael Arneson, artwork.

RADIANT LIVING GALLERY 325 Second St., Suite 302 "Do You Believe," art show celebrating all things Bigfoot and benefitting Trajectory, a dream maker program of The Ink People. Music by Bandemonium.

RAMONE'S 209 E St. "Urban Wild," Erica Davie, photography and Chuck Johnson, street and landscape photography. Live music.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. "Artist's Choice," member show.

REDWOOD CURTAIN THEATRE 220 First St. MJ Griffin, masks and mobiles.

REDWOOD MUSIC MART 511 F St. Music by Tim Wilson.

ROSE'S BILLIARDS 535 Fifth St. Live graffiti art show. Featuring 10 local artists.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo related art, antiques, and memorabilia. New works.

SEAMOOR'S 418 Second St. Toys from the 1980s.

SHIPWRECK! Vintage and Handmade 430 Third St. Sam Kirby, silkscreen prints/ink drawings.

SIDEWALK GALLERY at Ellis Art and Engineering 401 Fifth St. "Rise Above," Sheala Dunlap.

SMUG'S PIZZA 626 Second St. Brandon Garland, pen and ink.

STEVE AND DAVE'S First and C St. Barry Evans, photography. Music by Dr. Squid.

STUDIO S 717 Third St. "Sunflowers," multiple artists, paintings and photography.

SUMMITT FUNDING 108 F St. Ron Thompson, oil paintings.

TAILOR'D NAILS AND SPA 215 Second St. Rob Hampson, artwork.

THE BLACK FAUN GALLERY 212 G St. "Beyond Photography," Suk Choo Kim, mixed media paintings on photos.

THE LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Seana Burden, paintings and drawings.

THE LOCAL 517 F St. Nickolas T. Clark, acrylic on canvas.

THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE GALLERY 218 F St. Monica Star, pencil and ink.

THE SIREN'S SONG 325 Second St., Suite 102 Jeff Hunter, mixed media.

THE WINE SPOT 234 F St. Ron Irvin, photography.

TIMBER BOUTIQUE 541 Second St. Holiday Free People Trunk Show, wine and goodies. Live music.