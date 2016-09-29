Presented by Eureka Main Street. Opening receptions for artists, exhibits and performances are held the first Saturday of each month. For more information, call 442-9054 or go to www.eurekamainstreet.org.

ADORNI CENTER 1011 Waterfront St. New artist, Erica Botkin, photography; Paul Rickard, watercolors; Barbara Saul, pastels.

ALIROSE 229 F St. Susan Strope, floral paintings.

AMERICAN INDIAN ART GALLERY 245 F St. Pauli Carroll, glass plates, native designs.

ARKLEY CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS 412 G St. Family Summer Film Festival featuring Little Shop of Horrors presented by North Coast Dance. Show starts at 3pm. $5 at the door, $3 popcorn. Bring the whole family, see a movie, and then enjoy Arts Alive!

BACK ROOM GALLERY 525 2nd St. "Abstracts in the Back Room," Reuben T. Mayes, abstract paintings. Live painting with Reuben.

BAR FLY PUB AND GRUB 91 Commercial St. Kathleen Bryson's private collection.

BELLA BASKETS 311 E St. Chelcie Anne Starks, paintings, Robin and John Praytor, mosaics. Humboldt products tasting bar, including fresh olive oil. Sampling our new Pagan Chocolate from Drake's Glen.

BLACK LIGHTNING MOTORCYCLE CAFÉ 404 F St. Music by Soulful Sidekicks.

BOOKLEGGER 402 Second St. "Sales for Survivors for the Breast and Gyn Health Project," a percentage of sales will be donated this evening.

BUZZARDS NEST ANTIQUES & UNIQUES 420 Second St. Ashley Sutherland-Sieger, industrial seascapes series IVI; recycled mixed media, wood, metal and found objects.

C STREET STUDIOS & HALL GALLERY 208 C St. "The Awesome Beautiful Art and Floral Painting of Augustus Clark," Augustus Clark, paintings.

C.L. LEATHERS 320 Second St. German Oktoberfest samples.

CAFÉ NOONER 409 Opera Alley Alicia Curtis, paintings. Music by John Myers and Jim Silva.

CHAPALA CAFE 201 Second St. Kylan Luken, photography.

CHERI BLACKERBY GALLERY and THE STUDIO 272 C St. "Art in My Work Boots," Reuben T. Mayers, paintings and ceramic works.

CIARA'S IRISH SHOP 334 Second St. Sam Lundeen, artwork.

CLARKE HISTORICAL MUSEUM 240 E St. "Cars, Culture and Humboldt County in the 1950s", sponsored by AAA. Frank Speck, artwork. Music by Lizzy and the Moonbeams. Food tasting by Beer Kissed (Boujie Bakery).

DALIANES TRAVEL 522 F St. "Different Media & Different Moods," Anita Tavernier, combination of oil, watercolor digital art and photography.

DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive Drop-off Program 5:30 to 8 p.m. Kids 3-12 $15 members/$20 non members.

EMPIRE LOUNGE 415 Fifth St. Open Mic poetry, singing, rap, and spoken word. All ages, $5 open at 6 p.m.

EUREKA BOOKS 426 Second St. Featuring Michelle Tuel, photography.

EUREKA INN 518 Seventh St. Live swing band in the lobby 5-8:30 p.m. Live music in the Palm Lounge starting at 9 p.m.

EUREKA THEATER 612 F St. "Lady Cop Makes Trouble," Amy Stewart, Eureka author, presents her new Kopp Sister novel at 7 p.m.

F ST. FOTO GALLERY at Swanlund's Camera 527 F St. "24 Hours, 24 Photographers," various artists.

GALLAGHER'S IRISH PUB 139 Second St. Ron Thompson, oil paintings.

GOOD RELATIONS 223 Second St. "Resurfacing Serpentine Mind," Alex Escudero, paintings, photography and sculpture.

HUMBOLDT ARTS COUNCIL at the Morris Graves Museum­ of Art 636 F St. Performance Rotunda: Music by the Blue Dragon Steel Band. William Thonson Gallery: "Disaster Series," Jave Yoshimoto, paintings. Knight Gallery: "Houses & Letters," Lanore Cady, original artwork from the book Houses & Letters by Lanore Cady. Anderson Gallery: Artist-made books by Design Students at the University of California, Davis. Bettiga Gallery: Kamome: A Tsunami Boat comes Home, Amy Uyeki, illustrations from the book. Melvin Schuler Sculpture Garden "Soul Night," Chuck Johnson, wheat-pasted, large format black and white photographs, and "Outdoor," Ben Funke and Walter Early, steel sculptures. Homer Balabanis Gallery & Humboldt Artist Gallery: Featured artist, Christine Siverts.

HUMBOLDT BAY COFFEE 526 Opera Alley Sonny Wong, paintings. Music by Kenny Ray and the Mighty Rovers.

HUMBOLDT CHOCOLATE 425 Snug Alley Rob Hampson, artwork.

HUMBOLDT HARDWARE 531 Second St. Featured artist Christina Anistasia, woodturning demonstrations, and redwood bat giveaways to kids..

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St. "Your Life Is a Story," Bob & Donna Sellers, mixed media/acrylic. Music by Blue Lotus Jazz.

HUMBOLDT REPUBLIC 535 Fourth St. Canvases of local screen printing.

JACK'S SEAFOOD RESTAURANT 4 C St., Suite B Richard Dunning, paintings.

LINEN CLOSET 127 F St. Ashly, The Hammered Posy, handmade, nature inspired art, jewelry.

LOS BAGELS TRUCHAS GALLERY 403 Second St. "Dias de los Muertos," Greta Turney, Day of the Dead art.

MANTOVA'S TWO STREET MUSIC 124 Second St. Music by The Robinsons.

OLD TOWN ANTIQUE LIGHTING 203 F St. John Palmer, landscape paintings.

OLD TOWN ART GALLERY 417 Second St Steve Lemke, pastels.

OLD TOWN COFFEE and CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Heather Rust, artist. Music by Jim Lahman Band.

ORANGE CUP CORAL 612 Second St. Rob Hampson, artwork. Featuring Quilts of Comfort, designs incorporating fabrics of meaning from the client to commemorate and celebrate cherished memories.

PIANTE 620 Second St. "Waterlines," Becky Evans.

PRIMATE TATU 505 H St. Michael Arneson, artwork.

RADIANT LIVING GALLERY 325 Second St., Suite 302 "Do You Believe," art show celebrating all things Bigfoot and benefitting Trajectory, a dream maker program of The Ink People. Music by Bandemonium.

RAMONE'S 209 E St. Teresa Saluzzo, oil paintings. Live music.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. 50th Annual Fall Exhibition, membership show.

REDWOOD CURTAIN THEATRE 220 First St. MJ Griffin, masks and mobiles.

REDWOOD MUSIC MART 511 F St. Music by Windsome Winds.

ROSE'S BILLIARDS 535 Fifth St. Live graffiti art show. Featuring 10 local artists.

SACRED BODIES PILATES & DANCE 525 E St. "B.C. Chronicles Revisited. A photomentry of a journey with breast cancer," Mairead Dodd.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo related art, antiques and memorabilia. New works.

SEAMOOR'S 418 Second St. Toys from the 1980s.

SHIPWRECK! Vintage and Handmade 430 Third St. Sam Kirby, silkscreen prints/ink drawings.

SIDEWALK GALLERY at Ellis Art and Engineering 401 Fifth St. Redwood Decorative Artists.

SMUG'S PIZZA 626 Second St. Brandon Garland, pen and ink.

STEVE AND DAVE'S First and C St. Barry Evans, photography. Music by Dr. Squid.

STUDIO 424 424 Third St. Hannah Meredith, ceramics and Bobby Wright, graphite on paper.

STUDIO S 717 Third St. Multiple artists, theme "sunflowers," paintings and photography.

SUMMITT FUNDING 108 F St. Ron Thompson, oil paintings. Live music.

TAILOR'D NAILS AND SPA 215 Second St. Rob Hampson, artwork.

THE BLACK FAUN GALLERY 212 G St. "Datacrush," Sarah Lesher, mixed media; "Between stars and spirits," mixed media; Sheldon Skillie, acrylic paintings.

THE LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Seana Burden, paintings and drawings.

THE LOCAL 517 F St. Nickolas T. Clark, acrylic on canvas.

THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE GALLERY 218 F St. Monica Star, colored pencil and ink.

THE SIREN'S SONG 325 Second Street, Suite 102 Jeff Hunter, mixed media.

THE WINE SPOT 234 F St. Ron Irvin, photography.

THIRD STREET GALLERY 416 Third St. NEW LOCATION "The New Mother Nature Taking Over," Gina Tuzzi, paintings and works on paper. This exhibition launches the mark of HSU's new fine arts gallery which relocated after 19 years in its former location of First Street.

TIMBER BOUTIQUE 541 Second St. Marisa Kieselhorst, new artwork.