October 20, 2016 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

Pin It
Share

Appalachian v. Appellation 


Editor:

Always great to read the NCJ and Thadeus Greenson is a favorite. In "Props and Measures: Cannabis Industry Split on Prop. 64" (Oct. 6), he reports: "(Jason Kinney) said the legislation includes provisions for Appalachian designations and other things designed to support a 'craft industry.'"

I doubt that Mr. Kinney was referring to "Appalachian" but instead to appellation, referring to herb produced within a geographical area. Perhaps one day we will have our own "Appellation Trails" where tourists can travel the "Willow Creek to Weitchpec Wonder Tour" or the "Mattole to Miranda Miracle Miles," much as cognoscenti tour the wine regions of Napa and other counties.

Timothy Crlenjak, Eureka


More Mailbox »

  • Pin It

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Mailbox

Readers also liked…

week by week

In Print This Week: Oct 20, 2016 vol XXVII issue 42
CLOSED

Digital Edition

guides

© 2016 The North Coast Journal Weekly

Website powered by Foundation

humboldt