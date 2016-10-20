Appalachian v. Appellation 



Editor:

Always great to read the NCJ and Thadeus Greenson is a favorite. In "Props and Measures: Cannabis Industry Split on Prop. 64" (Oct. 6), he reports: "(Jason Kinney) said the legislation includes provisions for Appalachian designations and other things designed to support a 'craft industry.'"

I doubt that Mr. Kinney was referring to "Appalachian" but instead to appellation, referring to herb produced within a geographical area. Perhaps one day we will have our own "Appellation Trails" where tourists can travel the "Willow Creek to Weitchpec Wonder Tour" or the "Mattole to Miranda Miracle Miles," much as cognoscenti tour the wine regions of Napa and other counties.

Timothy Crlenjak, Eureka