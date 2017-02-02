Editor:

I was surprised and delighted to see the article "Wild Medicine" (Jan. 19) about the wisdom of Greta de la Montagne. Greta is a treasure, a walking encyclopedia of knowledge that is too often ignored. I have long believed that everything we need to survive is already here on Earth and Greta's successful years of practice as an herbalist are proof of that. She is a generous, caring and giving person, a true healer.

She has a hand in so many things from aid and support for Standing Rock to trips here, there and all over to share her knowledge. She was the on-call medic for the local Women's March; it sometimes seems as though she is everywhere. I am so pleased to see her recognized but, Journal, next time have a picture of her that's recognizable.

Sylvia De Rooy, Eureka