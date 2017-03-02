A Starting Place: Resources to #Resist 

Here are the numbers Humboldt County residents need to call our representatives:Senator Dianne FeinsteinWashington, D.C. Office: (202)224-3841331 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington D.C. 20510San Francisco Office: (415)393 0707One Post Street, Suite 2450, San Francisco, CA 94104Senator Kamala HarrisWashington, D.C. Office: (202)224-3553112 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510San Francisco Office: (213)894-500050 United Nations Plaza, Suite 5584, San Francisco, CA 94102Congressman Jared HuffmanWashington, D.C. Office: (202)225-51611406 Longworth House Office Building, Washington D.C. 20515Eureka Office: (707)407 3585317 Third Street, Suite 1 Eureka, CA 95501Remember these people work for you, so contact them about issues that are keeping you awake at night. No reason to get fancy — buy a stack of index cards and use them for postcards. Program your elected representatives into your phone for easy access. Remember to keep your comments brief and address only one issue per phone call/email or letter at a time. Need some support to get started? Invite some friends to a bar, coffee shop or kitchen table to join you.If you need help keeping up with the issues, look to Power Lunch Humboldt's Facebook page. Every Tuesday at noon, you are invited to eat lunch with these friendly folk while calling elected officials by cell phone. After a short primer on the issues, you'll get a contact sheet and even an optional “script” to keep you from nervously rambling. And if you can’t make the Tuesday lunch date, the contact sheet is always published on the Facebook page so you can call at a time that works for you.If you're eager to strap on your marching boots again, here are some upcoming marches to check out. Some have sister marches planned for Humboldt or a city near us. Some are waiting for someone like you to organize a march right here in Humboldt.: April 15, San Francisco (Let’s see those tax returns.): April 22, Washington D.C. (Sister march planned for Humboldt): May 6, Washington D.C.: May 15, Sacramento (In support of Planned Parenthood.): June 11, Washington D.C.