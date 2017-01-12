A Little Thank You 

Editor:

Thank you so much to the people who put up Little Free Libraries and manage them for the community.

And thank you Linda Stansberry for your post and article on local ones (NCJ Daily, Dec. 29). I particularly appreciated reading what kind of items are in demand as that can inform possible donations.

I am a visitor and borrower: I enjoy scanning the stack for appealing titles and have often found books I didn't know about that I loved reading.

The www.littlefreelibrary.org website has a host of information, including a map of registered libraries, so people can find out where they are in their neighborhood and beyond.

Simona Carini, Trinidad