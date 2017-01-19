A Beloved Teacher 

Editor:

I enjoyed the interview with Lenny Escarda's daughter Peri Escarda, in the January 5 edition of the Journal. It's clear that Peri's father was an inspiration to her. I knew Mr. Escarda while he taught at McKinleyville High School. He seemed to always have a smile to share and if you had a problem, he was willing to find the time to discuss it. Years after graduation, when we encountered each other, he would call me by name. This, even though he had taught numerous students after I left.

Peri Escarda was lucky to have him as a father and I was fortunate to have him as a friend. As he inspired his daughter, he was an inspiration to his many students.

Scott R. Baker, McKinleyville