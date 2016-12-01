45 for 45 

Editor's note: In the wake of the Nov. 8 election, we invited readers to pen letters of 45 words or less to Donald J. Trump, the nation's 45th president. Here are a couple we received this week. Send submissions to letters@northcoastjournal.com.

Dear Trump,

I didn't vote for you because you are one of the few people I despise. Although you are a racist, a bully and grab women by the "pussy," your warped ego worries me the most. Peace is not achieved by comparing sizes of world leaders' "tallywackers."

Robert Cherry, Eureka

President-elect Trump:

Interesting Mailbox in the Nov. 17 issue. Did Trump really "trump" all local and state issues and candidates? Unless I'm mistaken, infrastructure, schools, drugs, homelessness, murders, environmental quality, etc. "trump" Trump. He doesn't give a rat's buttock what happens here ... do we??

Marvin Goss, McKinleyville