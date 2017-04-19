News Blog

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Community / Emergency

Share Your Stories About The Two Days That Shook Humboldt

Posted By on Wed, Apr 19, 2017 at 1:14 PM

click to enlarge A brick wall crushes a car in Ferndale. - COURTESY OF REDWOOD COAST TSUNAMI WORKING GROUP
  • Courtesy of Redwood Coast Tsunami Working Group
  • A brick wall crushes a car in Ferndale.
With the 25th anniversary of the Cape Mendocino earthquake coming up next week, the Journal invites our readers to share their memories of those two days in 1992 when it almost felt like the earth would not stop moving.

The magnitude-7.2 temblor followed by a series of strong aftershocks, including a 6.5 and 6.6, caused millions of dollars in damage and brought new attention to the immense power of the Cascadia subduction zone lurking off our coast.

To submit your story or pictures of the aftermath for our April 27 edition, please email newsroom@northcoastjournal.com by 10 a.m. on Monday, April 24.
