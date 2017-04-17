News Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, April 17, 2017

Emergency

Early Morning Blaze at Hoopa High School

Posted By on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 12:27 PM

click to enlarge TWO RIVERS TRIBUNE
  • TWO RIVERS TRIBUNE
Three structures at Hoopa Valley High School burned this morning, with members of the Hoopa Volunteer Fire Department responding at around 3:45 a.m. The school's choir room, auto shop and woodshop were all destroyed in the blaze. According to the school's website, these structures were all closed due to mold and were being used for storage at the time of the fire. The school itself is closed for spring break this week.

Stacy Hanson, public information officer with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, confirmed that the Humboldt County Arson Task Force is investigating the scene. According to an investigation by Allie Hostler of the Two Rivers Tribune, the Hoopa Valley has one of the highest rates of arson in the state.

An official press release from the Sheriff's Office is still pending.

click to enlarge TWO RIVERS TRIBUNE
  • TWO RIVERS TRIBUNE

  • Pin It
  • StumbleUpon
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Linda Stansberry
Bio:
 Linda Stansberry is a staff writer of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

Latest in News Blog

week by week

In Print This Week: Apr 13, 2017 vol XXVIII issue 15
Banned

Digital Edition

guides

© 2017 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation

humboldt