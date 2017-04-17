Monday, April 17, 2017
Early Morning Blaze at Hoopa High School
By Linda Stansberry
on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 12:27 PM
Three structures at Hoopa Valley High School burned this morning, with members of the Hoopa Volunteer Fire Department responding at around 3:45 a.m. The school's choir room, auto shop and woodshop were all destroyed in the blaze. According to the school's website
, these structures were all closed due to mold and were being used for storage at the time of the fire. The school itself is closed for spring break this week.
Stacy Hanson, public information officer with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, confirmed that the Humboldt County Arson Task Force is investigating the scene. According to an investigation by Allie Hostler of the Two Rivers Tribune
, the Hoopa Valley has one of the highest rates of arson
in the state.
An official press release from the Sheriff's Office is still pending.
