Brett Watson Selected as New Arcata Councilmember

Brett Watson

Brett Watson will be sworn-in as the Arcata City Council’s fifth member on Wednesday, April 19 at the beginning of a regularly scheduled City Council meeting at 6 p.m. The Council voted unanimously to appoint Watson at a special candidate forum meeting at City Hall last night.



The appointment followed three hours of questions and answers directed by the Council to six candidates. The well-attended public forum was the first Facebook Live event produced by a Humboldt County municipality. Forum video could also be seen live on the City website, www.cityofarcata.org, and on Access Humboldt/Suddenlink Cable Channel 10. Members of the public submitted questions at City Hall and through Facebook.



Questions and answers were followed by public comment from community members supporting the different candidates and Council discussion.



Brett Watson’s term on the Council expires in December 2018. Vice mayor Sofia Pereira’s term also expires at the same time.



“We are excited to have Brett Watson join the Council,” says Mayor Susan Ornelas. “He has demonstrated interest in the workings of the City and a strong community spirit since he moved to Arcata seven years ago. It will be good to have five Council members again.”



“I’m truly honored to get this opportunity to serve the City of Arcata,” says Watson. “I think Arcata is a great place and I’m really looking forward to helping the community in any way that I can."

