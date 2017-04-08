Community Choice Energy Coming in May

click to enlarge
-
thinkstock
-
No matter how much electricity you use, you'll soon have reason to feel a bit better about it.
Community Choice energy is rolling out in Humboldt County next month, bringing customers cleaner electricity at a lower price.
Redwood Coast Energy Authority recently sent out notices to PG&E customers letting them know that in May their services will switch over to Community Choice. Monthly bills will still come from PG&E, but the program will automatically enroll existing customers in the “REpower” program, which provides electricity from 37 percent renewable sources.
RCEA says that's because PG&E will still maintain power poles and lines, fix outages and deliver monthly bills — and because community choice will honor discount programs like CARE, Medical Baseline and FERA — customers won’t notice a difference, other than possibly “a slight decrease in your electricity bill.”
Customers have the option of opting out of the program — by calling RCEA or visiting its website
— but they also have the option of opting up to “REpower+,” which offers customers 100 percent renewable electricity for an additional charge of 1 cent per kilowatt hour. That works out to about $5 extra a month for the average California household.
For more information on the program, or on how to opt out or opt up, visit RCEA’s website here
. Check out past Journal
coverage of Community Choice here
.