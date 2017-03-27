News Blog

Monday, March 27, 2017

Government

Seven Apply to Fill Wheetley's Council Seat

Posted By on Mon, Mar 27, 2017 at 1:23 PM

click to enlarge Wheetley - CITY OF ARCATA
  • City of Arcata
  • Wheetley
Seven hopefuls met Friday's deadline to apply for the Arcata City Council seat left vacant when longtime member Mark Wheetley stepped down earlier this month to become Fortuna's city manager.

The council voted March 1 to move forward with the application process recommended by staff to fill the remainder of Wheetley’s term, which runs through 2018.

Those up for consideration include three Arcata planning commissioners — Jason Akana, Robin Baker and Judith Mayer — as well as educator Michael J. Hart, Minor Theatre owner Joshua Neff, former councilmember Alexandra Stillman and small business owner Brett Watson.

According to the city, a candidate forum is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. on April 13 in the Arcata City Council Chamber.

The council is tentatively scheduled to select Wheetley’s replacement at its April 19 meeting.
Each of the candidate's statements are available on the city’s website.

Comments

