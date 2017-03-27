One Dead In Alderpoint Stabbing

click to enlarge FILE

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office reports that a man is dead after a stabbing in Alderpoint last night. Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman who said she had stabbed her boyfriend because he was hitting her. The man was pronounced deceased shortly after deputies and medical aid arrived on scene.Lt. Dennis Young says the woman was interviewed but not taken into custody. The case is currently under investigation. No names have been released.The killing is Humboldt County's third homicide of 2017 but the first that didn't involve a car crash. Last year, a record 22 homicides were recorded in the county.