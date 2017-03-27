News Blog

Monday, March 27, 2017

Crime / Emergency

One Dead In Alderpoint Stabbing

Posted By on Mon, Mar 27, 2017 at 9:10 AM

click to enlarge Humboldt County Sheriff's Office - FILE
  • FILE
  • Humboldt County Sheriff's Office
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office reports that a man is dead after a stabbing in Alderpoint last night. Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman who said she had stabbed her boyfriend because he was hitting her. The man was pronounced deceased shortly after deputies and medical aid arrived on scene.

Lt. Dennis Young says the woman was interviewed but not taken into custody. The case is currently under investigation. No names have been released.

The killing is Humboldt County's third homicide of 2017 but the first that didn't involve a car crash. Last year, a record 22 homicides were recorded in the county.

From the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office:

On Sunday 3-26-2017 at around 7:58 P.M. the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a 911 call from a female who stated she had just stabbed her boyfriend because he was hitting her. Deputies responded to the incident location in the 1500 block of Steelhead Road in Alderpoint. Upon arrival, Deputies located a male who was unresponsive. Medical aid was brought on scene where the male was pronounced deceased.

H.C.S.O. Investigators were called and responded to take over the investigation. This case is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Investigator Todd Fulton at (707) 268-3646.
click to enlarge alderpoint.jpg
